Considering adding a casita? Here's what you need to know

Rosie Romero Special to the Arizona Daily Star



Question: What is an ADU?

Answer: ADU stands for Accessory Dwelling Units. This is the legislative term for casitas, guest houses, mother-in-law suites, studios and pool houses. These are small additional buildings located on the same property as the main single-family home, often in addition to or adjacent to a single-family home. They are usually located in the side yard or backyard and are traditionally used as additional living space for family members, guests or as an income property. Other uses include studios, offices, entertainment spaces or workshops.

The first casitas appeared in Spanish and Mexican architecture as separate dwellings for extended family or staff. They were later adopted into the Southwest for their cultural connections and indoor/outdoor living.

Alex Pajic, design and sales consultant at Rosie Right Design Build Remodel, a Rosie on the House Certified Partner, walks us through the most common features of a casita in Arizona:

A small kitchen and bathroom

Approximately 400 to 700 square feet of living space

Primarily designed to match the appearance of the existing home

A separate entrance from the main house and/or patio

Cooling and heating using a mini-split unit

The flexibility to be used as a guest house, home office, gym, yoga studio or art studio.

Q: Why has casita building become so popular?

A: The rise in popularity can be attributed to changing family dynamics and flexible living demands. Pajic says they are an attractive feature in luxury homes on large lots, but will become more prevalent on smaller lots.

According to the Department of Housing, Arizona is 270,000 housing units short of current demand. Many cities believe ADUs would help address housing demand and affordability.

The demand for casitas has increased in recent years. Younger baby boomers and Generation X, also known as the sandwich generation, are building guest houses for their parents, their adult children and sometimes both. Several factors contribute to their popularity:

Flexibility of use: Casitas can be used in a variety of ways to give homeowners the freedom to tailor the space to their specific needs.

Caring for aging parents: For younger baby boomers and Gen Xers, having their parents live on the same property has many advantages. This can be cost effective, but more importantly, living on the same property prevents older people from being isolated and gives their children a sense of comfort knowing their parents are just a few steps away and safe. Not living in the same house gives aging parents some privacy and independence.

It's something a Rosie on the House staffer and her family are considering. Even though her mother is still very independent, the time may come when she needs a little help but still wants to maintain her privacy. They are now discussing options so his mother can have a say and not be rushed to make a decision in an urgent situation.

Space for young adults: Cost, availability, and higher mortgage rates have made purchasing a home out of reach for many young adults. Therefore, many parents build a casita for their children to move into. Casitas offer an ideal solution, allowing young adults to live independently while remaining close to home.

Guests' reception : Regularly hosting out-of-town family or friends for extended periods of time can get cramped. A casita gives everyone their space.

Rental income: Housing located near universities and small colleges often accommodates students looking for accommodation. Certified Rosie on the House Partner Joelle Kahn, a real estate agent with Tierra Antigua Realty in Tucson, notes that she sees many homes with casitas. They serve as rental income. Especially in the central areas of the city, they are rented to university students.

Casitas are also popular where short-term rentals are permitted when there are large events in town, such as the Super Bowl, World Series, concerts and the Gem & Mineral Show.

Address space limitations: For homeowners whose primary residence is short on space, a casita provides additional space for storage, entertainment or relaxation.

Considerations before building a casita

Whatever the reason, adding a casita to your property requires proper design, careful planning, and cost-benefit analysis. There are many questions to consider, as Pajic explains.

Aim: As stated previously, it is important to identify the objective in advance, as it has implications for the design, planning and construction itself. Will it be used as a guest house, rental accommodation, man cave or shed, arts and crafts studio, garage/store, pool house or something else?

Is the property zoned for this purpose? Because each city and town has its own rules, you should check with them regarding their zoning laws, regulations and permits for a second home on a property. You should check with them before consulting an architect or purchasing a single nail.

Will your HOA allow it? Even if you are zoned for the addition, check with your HOA for their restrictions and guidelines.

Is the investment worth it? It depends on your use, rental, and how long you plan to own the property. You may not get a full return on your investment when you sell.

Rental use: If you intend to build rental accommodation, you must ensure this is permitted. For example, in Phoenix, a casita can be rented legally but not as a short-term vacation rental.

Building Restrictions and Requirements: Remember, the devil is in the details. In any renovation or construction project, there are thousands of details to manage. To get started, consider your community's restrictions.

Besides building cost per square foot, other considerations include:

Sewer access and sewer line diameter

The water service may need to be expanded to properly serve the casita.

The electrical service panel may need to be enlarged or an additional panel installed, which Pajic recommends

Depending on the configuration of the lots, excavation work and possible excavations must be considered.

Depending on the city, sprinklers may be needed to put out fires

Authorisation : Casitas must be properly permitted with grading and drainage plans and the usual structural and construction plans. HOA permits, and even natural open space considerations, possible flood zone constraints, or easements on the property can impact the feasibility of a casita. A design professional can help you resolve these issues. Often, a call to your municipality's building department will provide you with advance information about what is allowed before you even meet with a builder or contractor.

Design: Exterior design may vary to match the home or be distinctly different. The orientation of windows, doors and overhangs is important. If possible, avoid direct exposure to sunlight and overheating the interiors, especially if the casita is not used regularly. Interior spaces can range from utilitarian to luxurious, depending on needs and budget.

Landscaping: What will the landscape surrounding the casita be made of? An additional entrance door? An additional path to the casita? Will the outdoor spaces of the casita be secluded or open outdoor patios? Will there be adequate parking for a long-term resident or rental?

Calendar: Will the casita be prefabricated, built from a pre-approved floor plan, or conventional construction?

Modular homes may be an option, especially when lot size and setbacks are limited. Permits and regulations also apply to modular homes. Rosie on the House Certified Partner Urban Shed Concepts offers a wide variety of sizes and styles. Homeowners should always hire a licensed and bonded contractor to carry out interior finishes.

Whatever your reasons for building a casita, do your due diligence. Neglecting to do so could cost you thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.