Gladstone nomination serves as a reminder of Hollywood's shortcomings





The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were released on January 23, and headlines were dominated by the fact that Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie had not been chosen in their respective categories. While all this outrage was pouring in, Lily Gladstone watched as the world completely ignored this fact, she became the first Native American to be nominated for Best Actress, reminding us of one of Hollywood's greatest failures: its lack of representation of Native Americans . Gladstone received the nomination on the Osage Reservation and was incredibly grateful to have been selected, but even then the context behind the award was not lost. He I happen to be wearing this honor right now (but) it’s been so long overdue. This highlights the glaring lack of representation of Native Americans in cinema; Only them received 133 speaking roles out of 62,224 in the top 1,600 grossing films from 2007 to 2022, or a disgusting 0.2%. In the 96-year history of the Academy Awards, only four Indigenous women have been nominated for the award. Two of which were Merle Oberon and Keisha Castle-Hughes from the Mori tribe of New Zealand, while the other Yalitza Aparicio is of Mexican descent. These four women managed to break through in Hollywood but there are still so many amazing performances given by Native Americans that have gone unrecognized, like Irene Bedard who received no nominations for his work in Smoke Signals. Yet despite these statistics and snubs that show the erasure of Native Americans from the silver screen, people like Hillary Clinton and Mary Mcnamara continue to champion the idea that the movie Barbie is somehow, the real victim. In a statement about Barbie snobbery McNamara said If only Barbie had done some time as a sex worker. Or barely survived becoming the next victim of a mass murder plot. Or was accused of pushing Ken out of the upper window of the Dream House. This comment from a Pulitzer Prize-winning critic about a film depicting the murder of innocents is incredibly revealing about Hollywood's attitude toward Native Americans. The murders of the Osage people did not come from the mind of Martin Scorsese; these were real men, women and children who were sadistically murdered out of greed by men who were eventually set free. Using this as an explanation for why a film with 8 Oscar nominations is the real victim here is disgusting and shameful. This attitude is all too prevalent in Hollywood, however, amplified by people's willingness to defend Barbie over the shadow cast on an indigenous woman making waves in an industry that does everything it can to discredit her. Hollywood has done itself a disservice by not allowing Native American talent to shine. We've allowed the film industry to ignore his talent for long enough. It is therefore up to us to support Indigenous actors, directors and films so that they get the representation they deserve. Story continues below advertisement

