Quilt, weave and paint at the Holmes Center for the Arts this winter





CANTON OF BERLIN The following art classes for teens and adults are offered at the Holmes Center for the Arts, buy one, bet one free. Include the name of the free guest in the comments section of the registration page. The website is holmescenterforthearts.org. The courses are: Introduction to quilting, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays from February 19 to March 25, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tootie Hershberger, teen-adult, $75. The course for beginner or intermediate quilters, using a simple pattern, sewing by hand and machine and creating a small finished quilt. Students will be responsible for providing their own supplies. Watercolor and Ink, 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays February 20, 27 and March 5. Michelle Steffen, teen-adult, $55. Paper and painters tape included, students will be responsible for paints and an ink pen. Classes will focus on the combination of ink and watercolor. For beginners or experienced artists. Weaving, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, February 23, 6-7:30 p.m. Marlea Hershberger-Leinbach, $20, teen-adult (younger children can come with an adult). Make a small handwoven wall hanging or coaster, focusing on the technique, color and texture of the tapestry. Cross of Saint Brigid, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday March 8. Mary Gilmore, teen-adult, $15. Brigids Cross is a woven cross traditionally made in Ireland. Acrylic pouring and sipping evenings, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. March 15, April 19 and May 10. Karen Drongowski, $25 per lesson, teen-adult.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-daily-record.com/story/entertainment/arts/2024/02/10/quilt-weave-paint-at-holmes-center-for-the-arts-this-winter/72515111007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos