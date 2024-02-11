New national ad featuring Hollywood star to air during Six Nations match

A new national television advert featuring Dominic West will air during tonight's rugby and prime time shows. (Image: National Construction Company) A new national television advert featuring Dominic West will air during tonight's rugby and prime time shows. A new television advert from Nationwide mocks shareholder-owned banks and features the return of a Hollywood star. In the same week that rival Santander made a formal complaint about the building society's previous promotion, the Swindon-based firm revealed the next part of its Good Way to Bank campaign. Actor Dominic West reprises the role of ANY Banks' aloof boss and is approached again by his assistant, played by comedian Sunil Patel, who suggests they should be more like Nationwide. The one-minute marketing piece will air during the England v Wales Six Nations match as well as new episodes of Trigger Point and The Masked Singer today. In it, the assistant interrupts a boring meeting of West's character and announces that the results of a new customer satisfaction survey are in and they're not good. The Crown star responds: Don't forget it's the shareholders I have to satisfy. But we can't lose too many customers, it makes me look bad. Its long-time employee notes that they could copy Nationwides SavingsWatch service which notifies registered customers about changes to their savings accounts, annual savings reports and newly launched accounts that might be better suited to their needs . Dominic fears that soon his bank's customers will demand the same service, and he is shown comments from people he calls keyboard warriors who don't even know how to spell banker. Sunil Patels character points out that the commenter was not typing banker but something else with very similar spelling. Richard Warren, director of brand marketing and experience at Nationwide, said: “We are continuing our campaign to position Nationwide as a modern, confident challenger to the big banks. “We have no shareholders, so we can focus entirely on our customers and doing what is right for them. “Our SavingsWatch service isn't something new, it's something we've been doing for our customers for years because it's the right thing to do. We want our customers to get the most for their money . The story continues “By highlighting who we are as a building society, Nationwide continues to be relevant and attractive, not only to existing customers but also to future generations of savers and borrowers. We believe this makes us a good way to carry out banking transactions. It comes after Santander complained to the Advertising Standards Authority, arguing that the Nationwides campaign's first advert was misleading about branch closures by other banks, and discredited and denigrated its competitors. It is understood that no decision has yet been made regarding the complaint.

