Could Nicolas Cage be in a Star Trek movie? The actor gives his opinion and reveals his dream role





With Section 31 in production, ongoing work on a Jean-Luc Picard film, and continued efforts to make a fourth film in the Kelvin timeline a reality, much has been said about Star Trek movies lately. It's still unclear what the next feature film in the franchise to hit the big screen will be, but a new update from Nicolas Cage shows that there is interest in his involvement. Cage recently revealed what he knew about the situation and what he would like to do if asked to join a film. Nicolas Cage was at the Saturn Awards and had a brief chat with TrekMovie.com about his past comments about his desire to join the Star Trek franchise. Specifically, he was asked about a 2023 interview and whether he had received any offers to join a project, and the actor responded with the following: Well, I heard about it, but nothing real… since [the 2023 interview] there have been some comments from Paramount. But who knows? Who knows, indeed, since Paramount has thrown around many ideas when trying to release a film in theaters in recent years. Quentin Tarantino pitched a banana idea for a Star Trek film, and there has been an alleged debate regarding Paramount reuniting the Kelvin cast or starting from scratch with a reboot idea. The only one to come hiking the movie we know is coming is Section 31which will be available with a Paramount+ subscription upon release. In the event that a movie happens and Nicolas Cage is part of the cast, he has some ideas on what he would like to do. Unfortunately, this may not be in line with what fans may want, especially after looking at his entire body of work: I would like to be on deck. I want to be on the Enterprise… Yeah, who knows? I've been thinking for a while that Nicolas Cage would make the perfect Star Trek wicked. It seems the actor isn't interested in playing an antagonist, although saying so directly would ruin any twist in which he plays a secret villain who has infiltrated Starfleet. As mentioned, however, Cage said that no serious discussions had taken place about him being in a film, so he would have no reason or need to lie about what he wanted to do. Ultimately, for anything to happen, Paramount has to get a Star Trek film in progress and in theaters, and it has struggled to do so so far. The follow-up of Star Trek: Beyond is stuck in development hell shortly after the release of the third film. Nicolas Cage's interest in getting involved probably won't move the needle any closer to making a movie than any other promising step in recent years, but I'll still hold out hope and remain optimistic that it will that something will happen in the next couples. of years. THE Star Trek the films are now scattered across Max and Paramount+ if a reader wishes to watch them. CinemaBlend will continue to follow updates on the progress of a new Star Trek film and whether or not Nicolas Cage is involved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cinemablend.com/movies/could-nicolas-cage-join-star-trek-movie-actor-weighs-in-dream-role The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos