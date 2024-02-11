Tom Cruise almost starred in this Quentin Tarantino movie

The big picture Brad Pitt was Quentin Tarantino's “number 1” choice for the role of Cliff Booth in

Once upon a time in Hollywood

.

Once upon a time in Hollywood . However, Tom Cruise was almost considered for the role, although Pitt was ultimately chosen thanks to the good partnership with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Tarantino and Pitt team up again for Tarantino's 10th and final film,

The film critic

.





With a career as prestigious as that of the double Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino, there is no shortage of great, renowned actors to work with the filmmaker. Since he exploded onto the scene with the legendary crime Reservoir dogs, Tarantino's roundup of nine feature films all feature stunning ensemble casts. The castings of pulp Fiction, Inglourious BasterdsAnd The Hateful Eight alone could quickly fill the Dolby Theater with the extraordinary level of star power attached to them.





Arguably, one of the best ensemble casts Quentin Tarantino has ever done comes from his ninth feature film, Once upon a time in Hollywood, a nearly three-hour epic, filled to the brim with A-list stars. The Oscar-winning film features impactful actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Marguerite Qualley, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Kurt Russelland at the dawn of the era of celebrity Austin Butler Just to name a few. One of the standout actors in the already stellar cast is undoubtedly Pitt, whose performance as charismatic and cool-headed stuntman Cliff Booth won him the award. High-speed train star an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.





Cliff Booth remained one of Tarantino and Pitt's best characters, but there was almost a storyline in which Pitt didn't play the role. Instead, the role almost went to another A-list star who has earned a great reputation in the industry for his love of film and professional stunts – two qualities that perfectly describe the fictional character of Cliff Booth through a renowned megastar, Tom Cruise. But what exactly happened to make this never happen?





Once upon a time in Hollywood A late television actor and his double strive for fame and success in the waning years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Release date July 24, 2019 Duration 165 Main genre Crime Slogan In this city, everything can change like that. Website https://www.onceuponatimeinhollywood.movie





How was Brad Pitt chosen to star in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'?

As fans of Quentin Tarantino's filmography know, Once upon a time in Hollywood wasn't Brad Pitt's first rodeo with the famous director. In 2009, Pitt was the lead star in what is arguably one of Tarantino's most acclaimed and famous films, Inglourious Basterds. Set in an alternate timeline during World War II, the legendary dark comedy-drama sees an American lieutenant named Aldo Raine (Pitt) recruit a squad of American Jews to infiltrate Nazi-occupied France and eliminate German forces, even planning to d 'murder. Adolf Hitler (Martin Wuttke) itself. THE massive critical and financial success of Inglourious Basterds speaks for itselfSo it's no surprise that the famous director and beloved actor want to work together again.





Tarantino and Pitt finally got the chance to work together again with Once upon a time in HollywoodAnd according to Tarantino himself, Pitt was his “number 1” choice for the role of Cliff Booth. The same can also be said for Pitt's on-screen co-star Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, who had also previously worked with Tarantino when DiCaprio previously played Calvin Candy's villain in Django Unchained. The rest of the film is cinema history, as struggling actor Rick Dalton attempts to find meaningful roles and work in an ever-changing industry while his best friend and stuntman Cliff Booth attempts to make a life calm and carefree (although he is accused of murdering his son). marry). The result is one of Tarantino's best works. Once upon a time in Hollywood is a refreshingly comedic and light-hearted endeavor that stays true to Tarantino's hallmarks as a filmmaker.

Quentin Tarantino considered Tom Cruise for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'





While Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were Quentin Tarantino's first choices for Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton, he also considered several other duos for the role in Once upon a time in Hollywood. One of those pairings included a huge star who Tarantino has yet to work with. This individual in question is none other than Tom Cruise, better known as “Mr. See You At The Movies.” Today, Cruise is best known for his work dedicated to the action genre (and saving studios), especially with the resounding success Impossible mission And Top Gun franchise. Yet his skills as an actor extend far beyond stunts as he is also a three-time Oscar nominee (four if you count his role as producer on Top Gun: Maverick) who played in prestigious works like Born July 4, Jerry Maguire, Magnoliaand of course, Thunder in the tropics.





According to Tarantino during an interview on the podcast “Happy Sad Confused”, the consideration for Cruise as Cliff Booth was serious enough to the point that Tarantino and Cruise had a conversation about the role. Tarantino's response to the discussion was nothing short of positive, calling Cruise a “great guy” and even proudly stating that he would like to work with him on another project in the future. The decision to cast Pitt over Cruise came down to finding the right pair of actors for the two leads.which he elaborated further by explaining how it all amounted to creating an aspect of realism.





“The reality is I had maybe eight different pairs of actors that could realistically go together in this kind of situation. Now the ones I had were definitely my number 1. [choices]but I could never be sure of that, I must have had several different backups and several different exploratory paths.”

Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt team up again for 'The Movie Critic'

Image via Columbia Pictures





With two huge successes already under their belt, Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt aim to score a hat trick with Tarantino's 10th (and supposedly final) feature film, The film critic. Aside from the title which suggests that the film will focus on a film critic, not much is known about the highly anticipated potential farewell to Tarantino's film career. However, we do know that Brad Pitt will be there, likely in a leading role. While the casting process for the film is underway, who knows, maybe we'll see Tom Cruise finally collaborate with Quentin Tarantino for the first and last time.





