Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, second day at the box office: Shahid film sees huge jump | Bollywood

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2: The romantic comedy, released in Valentine's Day week 2024, picked up pace on Saturday after a decent opening day on Friday. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, along with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, earned approx. 9.5 crores nett in India on its second day in theaters. Read also : Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1

Box office collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor with Kriti Sanon in a still from the film.

According to the portal, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, who had collected 6.7 crore on Friday, has so far raked in around 16.2 crore net in India. The film is expected to continue its momentum in the days leading up to Valentine's Day 2024 on Tuesday. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.16 percent on Saturday.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Written and directed by filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid Kapoor as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon).

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Maddock Films. The film opened to mixed reviews. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Kriti Sanon on Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia

Last week, at a press conference of the film in New Delhi, Kriti Sanon shared her experience of working with the veteran actors of the film. Talking about Dharmendra, the actor said, “He is just too affectionate, he is so warm. The way he meets you, he puts his hand on your head. If he ever feels good in his suit, so he takes his pictures and sends them to his sons (Bobby and Sunny Deol), then his sons send him voice notes saying “Dad, you look good…”

She also recalled her experience working with Dimple Kapadia. “Dimple ma'am is the coolest. Her personality, I remember the first time I met her at the airport, and the way she carried herself… Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on screen. She's a very confident actor, and everything she says is very convincing. You learn a lot when you work with actors like them,” she added.

