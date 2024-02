Carl Weathers Cause of Death Revealed: Rocky Actor To Be In Super Bowl Commercial With Rob Gronkowski

Carl Weathers died from heart disease, which he had been battling for years, according to details shared in the late actor's death certificate. The 76-year-old's official cause of death was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which caused him to die peacefully in his sleep early on the morning of February 1, according to the certificate obtained by The Blast. Weathers died at his home in Venice, California, at 12:18 a.m. local time, with investigators calling his death natural. In a statement released the day after his death, Weathers' manager described him as an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized around the world and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend, the statement added. The actor became best known for portraying Apollo Creed in four Rocky films from 1976 to 1985. He also played a central role in 1987's Predator alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, and in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore as by Chubbs Peterson, a former golf star who lost his hand in an alligator attack. But his credits include more than 80 films and TV shows spanning five decades. His resume includes recurring roles on series such as Street Justice, In the Heat of the Night, Brothers, Arrested Development, the NBC franchise Chicago and, most recently, as Greef Karga on The Mandalorian, for which he earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest. actor in a drama. Weathers was also building a directing career in his later years, helming two episodes of The Mandalorian as well as episodes of Law & Order and Chicago Med. Even after his death, he still appears on television. Weathers set to appear in a FanDuel Super Bowl ad alongside Rob Gronkowski on Sunday. Following the news of Weathers' death, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone paid tribute to his former co-star. We lost a legend yesterday, he captioned an Instagram video on February 2, remembering his late friend. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers, he added. Stay in power and keep striking. Weathers is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ann, and their two sons, including Matthew Weathers, who was the first to notify authorities of his father's death. New York Daily News 2024. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

