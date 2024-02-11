Sanjay Gupta writes an article denouncing high hero fees; says: Lifetime revenue of most films is less than heroes' fees: Bollywood News





The post-Covid impact seems to be slowly fading as films win hearts at the box office. That said, the huge cost involved in making a film continues to be a matter of concern for many and one of the main reasons, according to many filmmakers, is the exorbitant fees of actors, especially lead actors. masculine. In a recent heartfelt message shared by director-producer Sanjay Gupta, it seems the filmmaker has addressed this issue, further affirming the need for change. Sanjay Gupta writes an article denouncing high hero fees; says: The lifetime earnings of most films are lower than the heroes' fees. In his article, Sanjay Gupta not only talked about the first week collection of films but also compared the box office revenue of a film with the remuneration charged by the heroes aka leading actors. Sanjay Gupta wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “First weekend box office times two is usually the first week collection. The lifetime earnings of most films are lower than the heroes' fees. It has to change !!! While we don't know exactly what prompted this post, it appears the filmmaker expressed a concern that might resonate with many. The first weekend at the box office multiplied by two is usually the first week's collection.

The lifetime earnings of most films are lower than the heroes' fees.

It has to change !!! Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 10, 2024 Last year, Gupta had taken to social media to address a similar issue after people started flocking to cinemas in September, in which he shared a tweet stating that cinemas would be empty again after the hype. Jawan goes out. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer had garnered a thunderous response at the box office and before that, its first release in 2023, Pathaan had also witnessed similar love from the audience. Gupta had made the statement after many predicted that the response to Pathan And Jawan is an indication that audiences are returning to theaters in large numbers again after the pandemic. Read also: Sanjay Gupta recalls Amitabh Bachchan's reaction when he asked him to speak more naturally during the filming of Kaante: He gave me a look BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

