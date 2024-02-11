Calista Flockhart recalls being 'star-struck' by Martin Short | Entertainment





Calista Flockhart was in a “disaster” when she first met Martin Short. The 59-year-old actress admitted to feeling “completely stunned” when she first met the 73-year-old actor. Speaking to PEOPLE, Calista – who is married to Hollywood icon Harrison Ford – shared: “I had the opportunity to spend some time with Martin and a few other friends. And I was completely amazed . “He’s wonderful and talented, and I adore him from afar.” Calista actually compared their first meeting to an “out of body” experience. The actress added, “I stutter. I say stupid jokes. I'm like an idiot. And then I go home and brood for three days. I'm a little shy at first. So inside, I 'was a mess.' . I'm sure he went home and said, 'Oh my Lord.'” Meanwhile, Calista recently revealed that she “would be willing” to film an Ally McBeal reboot. The actress previously played the title character on the legal drama TV series for five seasons, and Calista confessed that she was ready to reprise the role. She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “I think some people are talking about a reboot, but I don't know much about it.” Calista starred in the hit TV show alongside Portia de Rossi and Lucy Liu, and Calista revealed she would jump at the chance to reunite with her old castmates. When asked if she was excited about a reboot, Calista replied, “Of course, I'm always up for it.” Before that, Calista admitted that she liked Ally McBeal's “weird” personality. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter: “I really enjoyed the character of Ally and the uniqueness of the writing, the hallucinations and the voiceover and all these wonderful things that I had never seen before. “One of the things I found so special about Ally was that she was not an ingenue; she was idiosyncratic, eccentric, intelligent, a work in progress. And she had strong opinions, which she right or wrong. She was just weird. like everyone else.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_8c09d843-5330-5353-a3d5-37519d971a34.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos