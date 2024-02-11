EXCLUSIVE: New SweetWater Bar Coming to West Hollywood

A new all-inclusive bar and nightclub is coming to West Hollywood's Rainbow District called SweetWater (one word). The new nightlife venue is coming to the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard, at the former Zpizza And 8 oz Poke Space property of Monte Overstreet.

Owner Berni Gambino signed a lease yesterday and is already demolishing to open the two former businesses in open space with a combined size of about 2,000 square feet. “I just got the keys yesterday,” she told WEHO TIMES. “As you can see, there is a lot to do, but I hope to be open to Pride. I want it to be a destination. We do not serve food. It will be a simple bar, a nightclub, a dance party, a party and a place to have fun. The vision in my head is to have two bars on either side and a dance floor in the middle. My birthday is in June, so we'll see how quickly things go with the permits.

The new business is lesbian-owned, but the new Sweetwater bar will be open to everyone. Bernie says she's been thinking about opening a bar in West Hollywood for about two years. She also revealed that she has a history in the area. She was a sheriff's deputy in West Hollywood before retiring in 2015, so her bar is opening across the street from her former workplace. She said she looked at several spaces, like the former Flaming Saddles space, and she even thought about Motherlode when it was under construction and its future was uncertain.

“I didn’t even know this place was available, and then my broker showed it to me, and I remember thinking this is it,” she said. “It was just a good feeling. We have been working on this agreement since August. We worked with the landlord, explained to him what we planned to do and how we are going to do it, and we signed the lease yesterday. It's going to take a lot of work, but it will be worth it.

Stay tuned for more updates on the thriving SweetWater bar in West Hollywood.