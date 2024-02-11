Rabbits run: Vail's dining and nightlife newcomer finds its stride in first year of business





Sit and dine or have snacks and cocktails in the arcade.

Joni Schrantz/EAT Magazine A year after its creation, Chasing Rabbits takes off. Located on Solaris Plaza in Vail Village, the establishment is known for its architectural sights, vibrant decor and artistic food and beverage presentations. The space is divided into four distinct experiences: the Rabbit Hole, a sophisticated arcade featuring small plates and inventive cocktails, with bingo and karaoke on weekdays and a live DJ every Saturday and Sunday; Moon Rabbit, an intimate speakeasy serving fanciful libations that provides an elegant backdrop for private events and special occasions; and The Library, a bibliophile's dreamscape of quiet corners and levels of books. The centerpiece which offers full catering is a fine dining restaurant where Executive Chef Julian Smith and Sous Chef Theodore Harwell have crafted a Mediterranean menu with stunning dishes from land and sea, served with impeccable care by a finely tuned server staff under the executive leadership of Marcus Cascio, Solaris General Manager and Director of Hospitality. Loup de Mer a la Grecque and Faroe Island salmon. Joni Schrantz/EAT Magazine Start with a game of Twister and a fun drink from the Rabbit Hole or head straight to the dining room for a Coco Old Fashioned with Michters rye, agave and lemon bitters poured over a coconut ice cube oversized that magically cuts the heat of the whiskey. , or the decadent Beans to Nuts, with Moulin vodka, Nux Alpina nut liqueur, espresso, vanilla bean balsamic and chocolate bitters, garnished with a pair of house-made chocolate bunny ears. The Preface and Introduction sections of the menu feature plates designed to be shared. Fresh seafood, transported daily, forms the core of the salmon crudo, thinly sliced ​​with celery shavings, red and golden beetroot, horseradish and pink pepper, surrounded by a halo of green apple puree; and the hearty xtapodi, Greek-style octopus with Spanish chorizo, gigantic bean ragout and a strip of black olive aioli. Support local journalism Make a donation Chasing Rabbits offers a wide variety of craft cocktails and delicious food throughout its many dining rooms. Joni Schrantz/EAT Magazine Pair Palacio de Canedo's light and refreshing Spanish white godello with Braised Rabbit Bolognese, a marriage of simmered and shredded rabbit and calamarata pasta with herby mascarpone and Parmigiano Reggiano, made even richer and more heavenly with addition of roasted bone marrow, added to the table edge. A side of crispy smashed fingerling potatoes with pecorino garlic aioli and pearl black truffle completes the dish. For the finale, Chasing Rabbits presents a range of aesthetically incomparable desserts from pastry chef Braeden Gilbert, including a deconstructed pear cobbler with poached pear, almond streusel and vanilla ice cream drizzled with caramel sauce, and the goat cheese cheesecake with compote of blackberries, ginger graham paste. and a pair of superbly detailed honey tuile leaves.

