Atmosphere of the 25th | Spread the warmth with winter treats!





Winter and cold refuse to recede and to make the season pleasant, the best way to get through it is to savor the delights of the moment. The market is full of winter treats that foodies love. Before we start wrapping up the season this year. We discover and list these delights. Piping hot halwas were favorite winter delights (Ram Asrey Sweets) Street delicacies Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now Shakarkandi being prepared in Lucknow (Saransh Goila) Hot roasted shakarkandi (sweet potato), boiled singhada (water chestnut), sautéed green peas, peanuts and the list can go on and on. Several winter delights are available at various locations across the city. Celebrity chef Saransh Goila, during his visit to Lucknow, drooled over many such delicacies. Makkhan malai and kulfi along with other street food delights were the highlight of my winter visit to the city. Awadhi food is surely there, but such fresh delicacies are rare in Mumbai, shares Goila. Restaurateur Manoj Bachaani says winter specialties like makke-ki-roti and sarson ka saag are the most sought-after dishes. In catering, live counters are in the spotlight because in this season, people like piping hot dishes. At events, Moradabadi daal, South Indian and Punjabi dishes, dim sum or Shawarma are in high demand, he says. Touch Awadhi Nihari are one of the favorite winter delights Chef Shamim of Quraishi Hospitality Services says Lucknow is known for its seasons and delicacies. If we talk about winter food then nihari and paya shorba are the most sought after items as the type of spices added are very useful for winters as they are cooked overnight. The warm spices make it ideal for the winter menu. Additionally, shalgam (turnip) and chukandar (beetroot) gosht with crushed tomatoes can also be listed, as these two vegetables are available only in winter and taste better in this weather. He adds: Moreover, bajre (pearl millet) ki tikya is not made anywhere except here along with gud chawal for those with a sweet tooth. Chef Druv of Mashup Cafe has his own set of choices. Haare matar ki chaat its mushy and soft texture which is only possible when we have seasonal green peas and not the packed ones. Gulabi (Kashmir) chai has been synonymous with Awadhi winters for years now, the crispy khari and layer of malai makes it a winner for me, he says. Sweet punch Date Rasgulla (Ram Asrey Sweets) In this season, people love to try garisht (hot by property) delicacies as their taste and characteristics are such that they keep the body warm and are also digested by the body. So, items like pista, badam, chironji halwa are made only in winter, says Ved Prakash of Classic Radhey Sweets. Matrika Gupta of Ram Asrey Sweets adds, “There is a long list of sweets that we prepare specifically for winter, including a variety of gajaks, rewari and chikki. Then we have Kali and Lal Gajar Ka Halwa, Haare Matar Ki Chaat, Khajoor and Gud Rasgulla. Doodhiya barfi, variations of sohan halwa… the list goes on.

