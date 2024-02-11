IN MEMORIAM: 'A REAL ACTOR'S DIRECTOR' – Journal

How should we think about the legacy of the late Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewsons?

Film studies professor Bart Testas opens his insightful chapter Norman Jewison: Homecoming for a Canadian Pinko argues that Jewison has not been highly appreciated or carefully discussed by film critics, Canadian or American.

This statement could not ring truer than on the occasion of Jewison's death.

Although there are numerous obituaries listing Jewison's high-profile films, including Fiddler on the Roof, Moonstruck, and In the Heat of the Night, not all discuss the prolific nature and significance of Jewison's career .

With over 40 films and television shows, Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe nominations and awards and his creation of the legacy of the Jewishons Canadian Film Center is remarkable.

The Seductive Contradictions of Norman Jewels' Films

And yet, as Testas's analysis suggests, scholarly and critical attitudes toward Jewison have sometimes been marked by indifference, even rejection, because of his mix of commercial and populist success.

Jewison has always been considered a good director who has made many enjoyable and socially relevant films. But he should also get his due as a diverse filmmaker who succeeded in multiple genres, focused on acting and storylines, and was innovative in music and social justice genres.

Effective writing, solid performance

A native Torontonian who got his start on Canadian television, Jewison honed his skills working on Tony Curtis and United Artists comedies.

He quickly turned to serious drama with In the Heat of the Night, before directing the hit musicals Fiddler on the Roof and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Canadian cultural historian George Melnyk has characterized Jewison's work as generally indistinguishable from other well-made mainstream American films, commenting on the perceived lack of authorial signature.

Director Quentin Tarantino rated FIST as a bland epic that plays like a truncated '70s TV miniseries.

In director Douglas Jackson's National Film Board of Canada documentary Norman Jewison, Film Maker (1971), Jewison notes that he is not an intellectual but an emotional filmmaker.

While this description may seem obvious to anyone familiar with Jewisons' many emotionally resonant films, it indicates an approach to filmmaking focused on effective writing (many of his films were based on Broadway plays or adaptations) and solid performance.

As shown in the Jackson documentary, filmed during the filming of Fiddler on the Roof, Jewison was hyper-focused on the nuances, details and impact of the actors' performances. The documentary shows Jewison delighting in the details of performance where the pause, breath or accent hits in a phrase.

This orientation perhaps comes from his early training as an actor or his entry into comedy cinema, where timing is always essential. This is a detail we see in Jewishons films.

Big stars, newcomers to cinema

Jewison was able to handle high-profile figures like Rod Steiger, Al Pacino, Sylvester Stallone, Nicholas Cage, Denzel Washington, Danny DeVito, Steve McQueen, Carl Reiner and Cher and steer them toward more nuance.

At the same time, he was able to draw strong performances from actors new to cinema (like Chaim Topol and Ted Neeley).

Testa focuses on Jewison's politics (liberal, anti-establishment, left-wing) and his place in the film industry at such a crucial moment in cinema history, when the studio era was coming to an end and that independent cinema was booming.

Often working as both producer and director, Jewison had artistic freedom but also concerns about the budget. In the Jackson documentary, Jewison describes these concerns as particularly Canadian, but they were considerable for a director who worked in international locations and took risks with unknown actors as he did.

Although award-winning and popular, Jewison was also on the edge of Hollywood: he was not American and not part of the film school generation or the Hollywood renaissance (1967-74).

In a way, the title of his 2004 autobiography says it all: This terrible affair did me good.

Fandom cult of Jesus Christ Superstars

Although only passingly mentioned in some obituaries, I believe that Jesus Christ Superstar most clearly represents these contradictory aspects of Jewison as a director.

By the time the film was made, Jewison had been nominated for and won key awards, making a name for himself in American cinema.

Still, it was a risky project: a rock opera starring unknowns, filmed on location in Israel and featuring a cast of actors with little or no film experience.

It has also been plagued by budgetary problems and controversies. Surprisingly, it was not only a box office success at the time, but it continues to garner a cult following that extends to the film's star as well.

The fandom for a film such as Jesus Christ Superstar shows that assessments of Jewison as an indistinct but adequate filmmaker are misguided.

I initially discovered the film by chance on television with my father when I was around 11 years old. My parents were neither religious, intellectual, nor movie buffs, but Jesus Christ Superstar quickly became a family favorite.

At a time when theaters are hosting group sing-alongs for films like Grease and The Sound of Music, my special friends are opting for sing-alongs for Jesus Christ Superstar.

The ultimate legacy of the Jews

This tension between cult, criticism, and popular appeal, alongside a disdain for scholars, is in fact Jewisons' most important legacy.

Bridging American, Canadian, and English industrial systems and cultures, Jewison can be seen less as a merely competent and socially conscious filmmaker, and more as a seductive contradiction.

He was both an insider and an outsider in terms of the industry, both Canadian and American in terms of sensibilities, both mainstream and progressive in terms of politics and independent and commercial in terms of filmmaking.

Perhaps Jewison's distinctive indistinctness is precisely his legacy. These contradictions explain what Jewison notes in Jackson's documentary as an essential quality of the director: the lack of ego.

And in an industry full of egos, that distinction has allowed him to be, as Denzel Washington says, a true actor's director, shaping and pushing the stars' performances subtly and effectively, bringing out what he considered the emotional core of his films.

The writer is a professor at the Department of Theater and Film at the University of British Columbia in the United Kingdom.

Republished from The Conversation

Published in Dawn, ICON, February 11, 2024