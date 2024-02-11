Entertainment
IN MEMORIAM: 'A REAL ACTOR'S DIRECTOR' – Journal
How should we think about the legacy of the late Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewsons?
Film studies professor Bart Testas opens his insightful chapter Norman Jewison: Homecoming for a Canadian Pinko argues that Jewison has not been highly appreciated or carefully discussed by film critics, Canadian or American.
This statement could not ring truer than on the occasion of Jewison's death.
Although there are numerous obituaries listing Jewison's high-profile films, including Fiddler on the Roof, Moonstruck, and In the Heat of the Night, not all discuss the prolific nature and significance of Jewison's career .
With over 40 films and television shows, Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe nominations and awards and his creation of the legacy of the Jewishons Canadian Film Center is remarkable.
The Seductive Contradictions of Norman Jewels' Films
And yet, as Testas's analysis suggests, scholarly and critical attitudes toward Jewison have sometimes been marked by indifference, even rejection, because of his mix of commercial and populist success.
Jewison has always been considered a good director who has made many enjoyable and socially relevant films. But he should also get his due as a diverse filmmaker who succeeded in multiple genres, focused on acting and storylines, and was innovative in music and social justice genres.
Effective writing, solid performance
A native Torontonian who got his start on Canadian television, Jewison honed his skills working on Tony Curtis and United Artists comedies.
He quickly turned to serious drama with In the Heat of the Night, before directing the hit musicals Fiddler on the Roof and Jesus Christ Superstar.
Canadian cultural historian George Melnyk has characterized Jewison's work as generally indistinguishable from other well-made mainstream American films, commenting on the perceived lack of authorial signature.
Director Quentin Tarantino rated FIST as a bland epic that plays like a truncated '70s TV miniseries.
In director Douglas Jackson's National Film Board of Canada documentary Norman Jewison, Film Maker (1971), Jewison notes that he is not an intellectual but an emotional filmmaker.
While this description may seem obvious to anyone familiar with Jewisons' many emotionally resonant films, it indicates an approach to filmmaking focused on effective writing (many of his films were based on Broadway plays or adaptations) and solid performance.
As shown in the Jackson documentary, filmed during the filming of Fiddler on the Roof, Jewison was hyper-focused on the nuances, details and impact of the actors' performances. The documentary shows Jewison delighting in the details of performance where the pause, breath or accent hits in a phrase.
This orientation perhaps comes from his early training as an actor or his entry into comedy cinema, where timing is always essential. This is a detail we see in Jewishons films.
Big stars, newcomers to cinema
Jewison was able to handle high-profile figures like Rod Steiger, Al Pacino, Sylvester Stallone, Nicholas Cage, Denzel Washington, Danny DeVito, Steve McQueen, Carl Reiner and Cher and steer them toward more nuance.
At the same time, he was able to draw strong performances from actors new to cinema (like Chaim Topol and Ted Neeley).
Testa focuses on Jewison's politics (liberal, anti-establishment, left-wing) and his place in the film industry at such a crucial moment in cinema history, when the studio era was coming to an end and that independent cinema was booming.
Often working as both producer and director, Jewison had artistic freedom but also concerns about the budget. In the Jackson documentary, Jewison describes these concerns as particularly Canadian, but they were considerable for a director who worked in international locations and took risks with unknown actors as he did.
Although award-winning and popular, Jewison was also on the edge of Hollywood: he was not American and not part of the film school generation or the Hollywood renaissance (1967-74).
In a way, the title of his 2004 autobiography says it all: This terrible affair did me good.
Fandom cult of Jesus Christ Superstars
Although only passingly mentioned in some obituaries, I believe that Jesus Christ Superstar most clearly represents these contradictory aspects of Jewison as a director.
By the time the film was made, Jewison had been nominated for and won key awards, making a name for himself in American cinema.
Still, it was a risky project: a rock opera starring unknowns, filmed on location in Israel and featuring a cast of actors with little or no film experience.
It has also been plagued by budgetary problems and controversies. Surprisingly, it was not only a box office success at the time, but it continues to garner a cult following that extends to the film's star as well.
The fandom for a film such as Jesus Christ Superstar shows that assessments of Jewison as an indistinct but adequate filmmaker are misguided.
I initially discovered the film by chance on television with my father when I was around 11 years old. My parents were neither religious, intellectual, nor movie buffs, but Jesus Christ Superstar quickly became a family favorite.
At a time when theaters are hosting group sing-alongs for films like Grease and The Sound of Music, my special friends are opting for sing-alongs for Jesus Christ Superstar.
The ultimate legacy of the Jews
This tension between cult, criticism, and popular appeal, alongside a disdain for scholars, is in fact Jewisons' most important legacy.
Bridging American, Canadian, and English industrial systems and cultures, Jewison can be seen less as a merely competent and socially conscious filmmaker, and more as a seductive contradiction.
He was both an insider and an outsider in terms of the industry, both Canadian and American in terms of sensibilities, both mainstream and progressive in terms of politics and independent and commercial in terms of filmmaking.
Perhaps Jewison's distinctive indistinctness is precisely his legacy. These contradictions explain what Jewison notes in Jackson's documentary as an essential quality of the director: the lack of ego.
And in an industry full of egos, that distinction has allowed him to be, as Denzel Washington says, a true actor's director, shaping and pushing the stars' performances subtly and effectively, bringing out what he considered the emotional core of his films.
The writer is a professor at the Department of Theater and Film at the University of British Columbia in the United Kingdom.
Republished from The Conversation
Published in Dawn, ICON, February 11, 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1812545/in-memoriam-a-real-actors-director
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IN MEMORIAM: 'A REAL ACTOR'S DIRECTOR' – Journal
- Michelle Obama is all the rage and you won't believe why
- No. 16 Men's Golf puts in strong final round at Amer Ari Invitational
- Badgers News: What Mike Hastings said after 4-2 win over Notre Dame
- Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus reveals she weighs 40 pounds
- Against all odds, Khan's PTI proves support is strong
- Trump intensifies attacks on special counsel's decision not to indict Biden
- Erdogan calls for unity of Islamic countries against Israeli offensive in Gaza
- Coaching: Coaching by well-known athletes at DDA Sports Complexes | Delhi News
- The interview that could reshape the world
- Divina de Campo wears incredible protest outfit to Parliament
- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Victoria