When Katrina said she could never become cynical about love after her breakup | Bollywood

After years of dating, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly ended their relationship in 2016. A few months later, in a 2016 interview. interview With DNA, Katrina was asked about their alleged breakup and whether it changed her outlook on love. The actor, who is now married to Vicky Kaushal, had said that she can “never give up on love for good”, nor “become cynical about it”. Read also | Katrina Kaif on her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor: Since my life was open, my ego was even more bruised Katrina Kaif opened up about love and breakup in an old interview. (File photo/Yogen Shah)

Katrina Kaif says she 'learned to be less selfish'

“My view on love will never change. I feel that my view of love has grown and evolved. I have learned to manage relationships, people, I have learned to be less selfish, more generous , to be more supportive of a person's dreams, to be more supportive of a person's internal growth outside of your own and to understand the person better. This comes with maturity but your belief in love, your belief in love, the passion you feel when you are in love, the integrity that you believe and hope for. love, I hope for me, will always be the same,” Katrina Kaif had said.

“Nothing and no one can dissuade me from love”

When asked if she was “out of love” after her alleged breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina added, “I can never stop loving for good, and I can't become cynical about it either . Nothing and no one can dissuade me from loving. (Smiles quizzically) “Love is the most beautiful thing in the world. I have no reason to be cynical about absolutely anything in life. I have only seen the beauty and the most beautiful parts of life and I only see beauty in life and love.”

Ranbir Kapoor is now married to actor Alia Bhatt and is the father of their daughter, Raha, born in November 2023. Katrina, on the other hand, married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

