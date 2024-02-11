Entertainment
When Katrina said she could never become cynical about love after her breakup | Bollywood
After years of dating, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly ended their relationship in 2016. A few months later, in a 2016 interview. interview With DNA, Katrina was asked about their alleged breakup and whether it changed her outlook on love. The actor, who is now married to Vicky Kaushal, had said that she can “never give up on love for good”, nor “become cynical about it”. Read also | Katrina Kaif on her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor: Since my life was open, my ego was even more bruised
Katrina Kaif says she 'learned to be less selfish'
“My view on love will never change. I feel that my view of love has grown and evolved. I have learned to manage relationships, people, I have learned to be less selfish, more generous , to be more supportive of a person's dreams, to be more supportive of a person's internal growth outside of your own and to understand the person better. This comes with maturity but your belief in love, your belief in love, the passion you feel when you are in love, the integrity that you believe and hope for. love, I hope for me, will always be the same,” Katrina Kaif had said.
“Nothing and no one can dissuade me from love”
When asked if she was “out of love” after her alleged breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina added, “I can never stop loving for good, and I can't become cynical about it either . Nothing and no one can dissuade me from loving. (Smiles quizzically) “Love is the most beautiful thing in the world. I have no reason to be cynical about absolutely anything in life. I have only seen the beauty and the most beautiful parts of life and I only see beauty in life and love.”
Ranbir Kapoor is now married to actor Alia Bhatt and is the father of their daughter, Raha, born in November 2023. Katrina, on the other hand, married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/when-katrina-kaif-said-she-could-never-become-cynical-ranbir-kapoor-breakup-101707622343226.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump says US should no longer provide foreign aid unless it is structured as a loan
- When Katrina said she could never become cynical about love after her breakup | Bollywood
- Furman footballer, 21, dies after collapsing during training
- New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024: Best Dressed Celebrities Including Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Richie, Anna Wintour and More
- IN MEMORIAM: 'A REAL ACTOR'S DIRECTOR' – Journal
- Michelle Obama is all the rage and you won't believe why
- No. 16 Men's Golf puts in strong final round at Amer Ari Invitational
- Badgers News: What Mike Hastings said after 4-2 win over Notre Dame
- Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus reveals she weighs 40 pounds
- Against all odds, Khan's PTI proves support is strong
- Trump intensifies attacks on special counsel's decision not to indict Biden
- Erdogan calls for unity of Islamic countries against Israeli offensive in Gaza