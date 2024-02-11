Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Angry Over Satoru Gojo Voice Actor Cancellation





A Japanese media outlet published a scoop on Jujutsu KaisenYuichi Nakamura, Satoru Gojo's anime voice actor, over sexually explicit jokes, and it seems to have backfired.





Many on social media blame the tabloids Weekly bunshun for attempting to post an expose on Nakamura following comments he made during a gaming live stream. The star was participating in a live stream project based on GTA 5 called Street Graffiti Role Play — basically where actors play predetermined roles that are meant to be different from their typical personality. As Bunshun reports, “A male gamer with a distinctive voice shouts sexual comments at a female player. This man – who repeats obscene language that makes game stream viewers blush – is actually a very popular voice actor.” Nakamura makes comments such as “I'm going to look inside your skirt” and “Don't cum in front of me”. Bunshun's post on

The second post above is written by Mafia Kajita, a colleague of Nakamura, and says: “Wow, what a stupid article. I'm so irritated, let me, who spent countless hot nights with Yuichi Nakamura, write this !” The other post reads: “Fans are disgusted → As usual →. Are you a newbie in the world of dubbing? Relax.”

It seems that for those who know Nakamura and work with him directly, jokes like this are nothing new and are in fact part of what makes him endearing. However, international fans may know him best for his apparent “disdain” towards his favorite character, Satoru Gojo, alongside Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami. Nakamura revealed in 2020 that he struggled playing Gojo and could find it boring, which added to the feeling that the character was hated among the staff. However, Nakamura was only commenting on the difficulty of understanding Gojo's character as a professional voice actor.

Crunchyroll feed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the two seasons of the anime series, in which Nakamura will ideally remain his character in the future. Crunchyroll describes the series: “Yuji Itadori is a boy with enormous physical strength, even though he leads a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate attacked by curses, he eats Ryomen Sukuna's finger, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares a single body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful wizard, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights curses… and so it begins. the heroic story of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life he could never turn away from.

Source: Weekly bunshun via Get newsX (formerly Twitter)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/jujutsu-kaisen-gojo-satoru-voice-actor-canceled-fans-angry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

