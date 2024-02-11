Complete list of 2024 DGA Awards winners – The Hollywood Reporter

Christopher Nolan took home the top prize at the Director's Guild of America Awards on Saturday night, winning his first DGA Award for this historical epic. Oppenheimer.

Past lives Director Céline Song won the Michael Apted Award for First Feature Film. In accepting the award, Song promised to “continue making films as long as possible – I promise to continue.” Mstyslav Chernov won for his Oscar-nominated documentary 20 days in Mariupol.

In the TV categories, The last of usPeter Hoar won the award for directing the acclaimed third episode of the HBO drama series, “Long, Long Time.” The bear creator Christopher Storer won for directing the Hulu comedy series and Chemistry lessonsSarah Adina Smith won for directing the Apple limited series.

DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter opened the 2024 DGA Awards ceremony on Saturday by recognizing last year's historic double whammy. “I struggle to find the words to express the pain that everyone in our industry is facing in our collective fight to get what we all deserve,” said Glatter, who noted how difficult it was great to be back on set. “We are grateful to be able to return to the work we love with exceptional new creative and economic protections for DGA members and many others. Our sister guilds, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, have fought tough fights and reached strong agreements on behalf of their members.

Glatter also looks ahead to upcoming negotiations between IATSE and AMPTP. “Now is the time to support IATSE and the Teamsters in their next battle,” she said. “We won't be satisfied until we all have fair contracts that reward us all for our work, creating a vibrant, sustainable industry that fairly values ​​everyone's contributions. »

Host Judd Apatow also referenced last year's strike — and how the DGA avoided its own work stoppage. “My agent told me I should wait for more money, but in the spirit of the DGA, I accepted their first offer,” said Apatow, this was his fifth time hosting the ceremony. “In the end, what did we learn from the strikes? We learned that Fran Drescher is the voice of reason, and unfortunately, that's what reason sounds like. And secondly, audiences love watching old shows that ran for many seasons. They don't care at all if they are new.

Throughout the evening, the five directors nominated for the first prize also received medallions following the presentation of their nominated feature films.

“I've had the honor of presenting Greta with a few awards now, but I know this one is the most meaningful to her,” said barbie star Greta Gerwig's Ryan Gosling. THE barbie The director – who was infamously snubbed by the Academy for the Best Director Oscar last month – tearfully accepted the honor while saying she was “in the company of my heroes… Every single person nominated tonight has directed films that are part of the reason I wanted to do anything.

During Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo's presentation of Poor things, Ruffalo recalls a day on set in which his co-star Willem Dafoe brought Oscar Isaac onto the set and joked that the actor was replacing Ruffalo. After Ruffalo thanked director Yorgot Lanthimos for not firing him to make room for Isaac, the director took the stage and paid tribute to fellow contestant Martin Scorsese. “You’re a giant,” said Lanthimos, who noted that he was a child when some of Scorsese’s biggest films were released. “To be here in front of you now, twice your size – only physically, [I have] still a long way to go in terms of creativity,” Lanthimos joked, “I can't help but think how much of a crazy, feverish dream this seems to me. »

Taylor Hackford, former DGA president and two-time DGA Award nominee, honored Leftovers“Alexander Payne. “Today is my birthday and there's no place I'd rather be than here, right now,” Payne said. “To be here tonight, where we are in the history of humanity, and to receive recognition, we are all very, very, very lucky.”

Cillian Murphy has paid tribute to his frequent collaborator Christopher Nolan, whose Oppenheimer marked their sixth film together. “It's the same thing every time: the storylines are always truly extraordinary, the worlds are always thought-provoking and distinctive, they're clever and consequential and, always, they're events,” Murphy said. Nolan called the DGA recognition particularly special because “no one goes up here alone.” Nolan thanked his cast, crew and wife Emma Thomas, whom he described as “the primary producer of all these films and the primary parent of four children.”

Jonah Hill, who received an Academy Award nomination as supporting actor for the wolf of Wall Streethonored Martin Scorsese and described his collaboration with the Flower Moon Killers director as “the greatest highlight of my creative life”. Scorsese shouted out his daughter and Francesa in his speech – “she’s responsible for these TikToks” – and thanked the DGA for 13 career nominations. (He had one once in 2007 for The dead.)

The Directors Guild also honored David Nutter with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Television, Janet G. Knutsen with the Frank Capra Achievement Award, and Gary Natoli with the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award.

A complete list of winners from the 76th edition of the DGA Awards follows.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Motion Picture Feature Film

Greta Gerwig, barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Alexander Payne, Leftovers

Martin Scorsese, Flower Moon Killers

Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directing for a Theatrical First Feature Film

Jefferson cord, American fiction

Manuela Martelli, Chile '76

Noora Niasari, The thing

AV Rockwell, One thousand and one

Céline Chanson, Past lives (WINNER)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Drama Series

Peter Hoar, The last of us“Long, Long Time” (WINNER)

Becky Martin, Succession“Repetition”

Marc Mylod, Succession“Connor's Wedding”

Andrij Parekh, Succession“America decides”

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, Succession“Tailgate Party”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series

Erica Dunton, Ted Lasso“The Locker Room Aux Folles”

Bill Hader, Barry“Wow”

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso“Goodbye farewell”

Christophe Storer, The bear“Pisces” (WINNER)

Ramy Youssef, The bear“Honeydew”

Outstanding Achievement in Television Filmmaking and Limited Series

Shawn Levy, All the light we can't see

Miele country, Chemistry lessons“Introduction to Chemistry”

Millicent Shelton, Chemistry lessons“Poirot”

Sarah Adina Smith, Chemistry lessons“She and Him” (WINNER)

Nzingha Stewart, Daisy Jones and the Six“Track 10: Rock’n’Roll Suicide”

Outstanding achievement as a director in the fields of variety/debate/news/sports – regular programming

Paul G. Casey, In Real Time with Bill Maher“Episode 2117”

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“Jan. 19, 2023: Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Meet Me at the Altar; Special Appearance by Harvey Guillén”

Michael Mancini and Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live“Pedro Pascal / Coldplay” (WINNER)

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah“Singer Charley Crockett Performs 'Name on a Billboard' and Discusses New Album with Jordan Klepper”

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver“Episode 1018: Dollar Stores

Outstanding directorial achievement in the fields of variety/talk/news/sports – Specials

Joel Gallen, Chris Rock: Selective outrage

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Linda Mendoza, Wanda Sykes: I am an entertainer

Paul Miller, Carol Burnett: 90 years of laughter and love (WINNER)

Glenn Weiss, the 95th Annual Academy Awards

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Television Programs

Niharika Desai, Rainn Wilson and the geography of happiness“Happiness is a bottle of cod liver oil” (WINNER)

Ken Fuchs, The Golden Bachelor“First”

Joseph Guidry and Alexandra Lipsitz, Greenlight Project: a new generation“PGL problem versus gray matter”

Rich Kim, Lego Masters“Is that brick?”

Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior“Season 15 Finale”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs

James Bobin, Percy Jackson and the Olympians“I accidentally spray my pre-algebra teacher”

Destiny Daniel Cretton, American born Chinese“What type are you”

Rob Letterman, Goosebumps“Say cheese and die”

Amy darling, Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philadelphia High School (WINNER)

Dinh Thai, American born Chinese“A monkey in search”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

Martin de Thurah (Period films)

Fair exchangeLevi's 501 Jeans – Droga5

Legends never dieLevi's 501 jeans, Droga5

Seb Edwards (Park Pictures)

ScoldBattle of the Baddest – Droga5

Kim Gehrig (Somesuch) (WINNER)

Run this cityApple Music – Apple (Client Direct)

The travellersExpedia – Wieden and Kennedy

Craig Gillespie (MJZ)

WAITING ROOMApple iPhone – TBWA/Media Arts Laboratory

Andreas Nilsson (Biscuit Filmworks)

RIP LeonApple iPhone – Apple (Customer Direct)

Mode of actionApple iPhone14 – Apple (direct customer)

Choose HappyLes Mills Fitness – Nice&Frank, San Francisco

Wait, you will see thatSnapchat – Snapchat (direct client)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Moïse Bwayo and Christopher Sharp, Bobi Wine: The People's President

Mstyslav Chernov, 20 days in Mariupol (WINNER)

Madeleine Gavin, Beyond utopia

Davis Guggenheim, Still Photo: A Michael J. Fox Film

D. Smith, Kokomo Town