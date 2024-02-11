Entertainment
What Tony Leung Chiu-wai learned about acting from directors like John Woo, Ang Lee and Wong Kar-wai, like why it's like tai chi
Here we look at what Leung said he learned from some of the directors he worked with.
1. Hou Hsiao-hsien
The film attracted a lot of attention overseas, but it was primarily a director's film and did not make Leung an international name. Leung had been recruited by the film's producers to add some star power and help them find distribution in Asia.
A city of sadness recalls the incident of 228, when the Kuomintang (nationalist) government of the former Republic of China massacred thousands of civilians in Taiwan, beginning on February 28, 1947, to suppress an uprising and demonstrate its control over the island .
The film also documents the White Terror, a campaign of violence and intimidation against the island's civilian population aimed at consolidating Kuomintang rule after 1949, when its leaders fled mainland China and reestablished their government in Taiwan.
Leung plays one of four brothers who try to resist the Kuomintang. He delivers a calm and thoughtful performance, motivated by the fact that he was playing a mute during filming, Hou decided that Leung's Mandarin was not good enough and solved the problem by making his character unable to speak.
Hou had a naturalistic directing style and would use many non-actors in his films. This made a big impression on Leung, who tried to engineer his performances to hide the fact that he has been performing ever since.
As most of the actors in the films were amateur actors, their spontaneity and the fact that there was no trace of acting impressed me a lot.
As an actor, I always wanted to progress to such a level, he told the Hong Kong Film Archive.
Leung also appeared in Hou's beautifully crafted period piece. Shanghai Flowersin which he acts with restraint like a rich man who frequents a brothel.
2. The Lee
He plays a Chinese official who collaborates with the Japanese during the occupation, and Leung imbues his performance with cruelty.
Even the actor said he was surprised at how evil he managed to make his face look.
Discussions at the time revolved around some very realistic sex scenes between Leung and Tang, including a brutal rape. Many thought the scenes looked too realistic to be simulated and believed they could be real.
Realizing he had made a winning advert, Lee never denied the rumors, although, tellingly, he said there were limits to performance.
Leung, who described the role as daring, is believable as a man with sexually abusive tendencies and plays against the grain with deep intensity. Lee shot the sex scenes from the start of filming, on a closed set with only the actors and the cinematographer.
Leung said there was an awkwardness, as he barely knew Tang, even though Lee had sent them to dinner and dancing together so they could prepare for the scenes.
The sex scenes are used to establish Leung's character, rather than to excite him, and he adapts to the situation in several ways.
“I think the love scenes in this film are very powerful and they don't just try to show the actors' bodies but try to reflect the character's inner feelings,” Leung said.
3. Wong Kar Wai
But what's less reported is Leung's belief that Wong is the only director he can really work with.
According to an interview Leung gave for a retrospective of his work at the Hong Kong International Film Festival, his goal is to achieve a state of non-acting. He wants to appear perfectly natural in front of the camera and tries to free himself from the techniques and tricks that are usually part of an actor's performance.
It's like tai chi, in the sense that you end up forgetting a style and doing it, he says. This transformation between acting with style and acting without style is difficult, because our training has already established a style in our subconscious, and it is difficult to remove it.
Working with Wong gave him the opportunity to put his ideas to the test, he said in the interview. Most directors have a script and everything is ready before filming. But that's not how he works.
To achieve a styleless game, the basic rule is that there should be no direction or preparation, like in everyday life, where you have no idea what is going to happen in the game. next second and where you simply react to what is happening.
Leung said he was elated when he realized he and Wong agreed. All Wong has is an idea and nothing else in his films is an experience, he said in 2001.
4. John Woo
His game was stilted Bullet in the headalthough he once again performed the energetic action scenes with aplomb.
Leungs' game was blown to smithereens Bullet in the head, wrote critic Frederick Tsui. Aware that his characteristic tense gaze was powerful, he used it all the time.
Leung had carte blanche to do whatever he wanted Hard boiledbut this was not the case in Bullet in the head. John was stubborn and didn't pay any attention to my ideas, Leung said. That said, there's no doubt that his action films are wonderful.
In this regular feature-length series on the best of Hong Kong cinema, we examine the legacy of classic films, reassess the careers of its biggest stars, and revisit some of the lesser-known aspects of this beloved industry.
