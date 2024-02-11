No more Hollywood: UCLA blocks Cals' late comeback, Bears lose 60-61 | Basketball

Cal's basketball season was built on energy. The Bears' momentum has produced highlights, like this week's thrilling win over USC in front of a sellout crowd. But momentum is a double-edged sword, and in the Pac-12's final regular season game against UCLA, the Bears lived and died by that sword, drop a nail biter 60-61.

UCLA, which has been red hot of late, entered the afternoon having won six of its last seven games. While Cal handled its wild win over USC on Wednesday night, the Bruins took care of business in Palo Alto, beating Stanford 82-74.

The Bruins defense allowed 33 points to the Cardinal in the first half earlier this week, but against the Bears, the first half total was just 24.

A lot can be attributed to the way UCLA plays on its side of the court, but Cal didn't do itself any favors in the first half. Eight turnovers, including six in the first eight minutes, along with poor offensive looks quickly put the Bears behind.

They came out and they hit us in the face, to be honest,” Jalen Celestine said after the game. They just played harder than us to start the game.

Jaylon Tyson, the Cals' leading scorer last time out against USC, scored the Bears' first seven points. Tyson has been a dynamic threat on offense throughout the season, but the Bruins quickly adapted after his strong start, letting other players search while limiting his chances.

With UCLA generating points thanks to Cal turnovers and an effective transition attack, the first half ended with the Bruins up by nine, amid thunderous UCLA chants from the visiting crowd.

The other two leaders of the Cal offensive attack, Jalen Cone and Fardaws Aimaq, struggled throughout the game, but especially during the Bears' slow start. Aimaq had only two rebounds in the first half, while Cone started the game with only two shots and no points in the first half.

We were just a little slow. I don't have a very good explanation at the moment. Cal head coach Mark Madsen said, “You can give all the credit to UCLA.

The second half told much of the same story, until the momentum shifted back to Cal's side. Trailing by as much as 14 in the second half, UCLA's control of the game slowly faded with less than ten minutes to play as the Bears began to show signs of life.

Keonte Kennedy and Celestine, who remained silent throughout the first half, helped spark some offense and distract from Tyson, who himself came back into the match.

The Cals' comeback ended with just over three minutes left as Tyson hit a jumper to give the Bears a 51-50 lead. The momentum was with the Bears on the field in the final minutes, but UCLA head coach Mick Cronin's group didn't crack under the pressure.

UCLA's Dylan Andrews and Stefanovic Lazar converted late to take the first three with less than 20 seconds left, while Tyson and Celestine were unable to keep pace on the Bears' final possessions of the game.

We have to find a way to start the game with that (energy), Madsen said: “That's been a little bit of our Achilles heel this year.

After falling to 10-14 (6-7 Pac-12), Cal is 7-11 in one score this season. The Bears were able to play closely with some of the best teams in the conference. And while finishing the game strong was a key contributor to keeping these matchups close, the slow starts make it even more difficult for Cal to stage comebacks.

After splitting back-to-back home games against Los Angeles schools, Cal will head northwest to face Washington and Washington State. Cal will play five of its final seven games on the road, and it remains to be seen if the momentum will follow with the Bears.

I think we are a very competent team and I think the conference is starting to take notice, Celestine said after the game. We just have to keep this momentum going even though we lost and show the world how good we really are. That's the challenge.