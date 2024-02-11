



Antilia, the home of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, is the most expensive and talked about residence in the country. Located on Altamount Road (south Mumbai), the large 27-story residential tower was built by Australian company Leighton Asia and designed by Chicago-based architectural firm Perkins&Will. Currently the second most valuable residential property in the world, after Buckingham Palace, Antilia has an estimated value of around Rs 15,000 crore. Meet the Wife of the Bollywood Actor Who Helped Nita Ambani Design Antilia Lounge Bar Antilia is a large residential tower that covers an area of ​​over 400,000 square feet. It was built to withstand earthquakes of up to eight on the Richter scale. The tower has a range of luxurious amenities, such as a huge theater that can accommodate around 50 people, a spa, a huge swimming pool, a health center, 9 high-speed elevators, a snow room, a garage that can accommodate more of 160 people. vehicles and three helipads. The interior of the large residential tower is decorated in a pastel color palette with lotus and sun motifs. Interestingly, Gauri Khan, the wife of popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, known for designing the homes of many celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and others, also contributed to the aesthetic interior of Antilia. . Gauri Khan, a well-known name in the world of interior design, collaborated with Nita Ambani to design the Antilia lounge bar in 2019. Gauri Khan shared her experience on Instagram, calling it an “amazing experience.” “Working on this space in Antilia has been such an incredible experience. This is one of our best bespoke projects and working with Nita, who has a keen eye for design, has been truly inspiring,” she wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gqindia.com/content/meet-the-bollywood-actors-wife-who-helped-nita-ambani-design-the-bar-lounge-area-of-antilia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos