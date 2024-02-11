Kangana Ranaut reveals if she wants to become Indian Prime Minister | Bollywood





Kangana Ranaut unveiled the trailer of Telugu film Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. At the event, the actor was asked if she plans to one day become the country's prime minister. Kangana then joked about playing the Indian Prime Minister in her upcoming film, Emergency. Read also : Kangana Ranaut reacts as Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he would offer her a role Kangana Ranaut after her arrival ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January. (File photo/PTI) {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} I just made a film called Emergency. After watching this film, no one will want me as Prime Minister,” Kangana Ranaut said at the event. The film, directed and produced by Kangana, features her in the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi's Emergency revolves around the late Prime Minister's life and marks Kangana's first solo film. What Kangana said earlier about entering politics Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now In February 2023, Kangana Ranaut had said that she was not a political figure. On X (formerly Twitter), she declared: “I am a sensitive and sensible person, not a political person. I have been asked several times to go into politics, but I have not done so. » However, in November 2023, Kangana expressed her desire to contest elections. When reporters asked her if she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the actor had replied: Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna gives blessings, I will fight). Learn more about emergency {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the official script reads: “At the heart of it all is one of the most sensational leaders of all time, the first woman Prime Minister of India, Mrs. Indira Gandhi .” The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Emergency will be released on June 14, 2024. The film was previously scheduled to hit theaters on November 24, 2023. Kangana on creating an emergency On making and acting in Emergency, Kangana had earlier said, according to ANI, “Emergency is one of the most important and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know about. It is a crucial story and I would like to thank my super talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am delighted to bring this extraordinary episode in the history of 'India on the big screen. Jaihind!' Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dedicated professionals who write about film and television in all their dynamism. Expect views, reviews and news.

