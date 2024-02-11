Devon actor up for award after West End debut





By Emma Ruminski and Georgina BarnesBBC News, Devon Pamela Raith Ed Larkin was nominated for Outstanding Performer in a Musical Category for the What's On Stage awards. A Devon actor has been nominated for a prestigious acting award following his West End debut. Ed Larkin, 25, from Bere Alston, has been nominated in the Best Performer in a Music Category for the What's On Stage awards. Her starring role in The Little Big Things at Soho Place Theater was her first in a West End musical. Mr Larkin said it was a “real honour” to be “the first wheelchair actor to lead a West End musical”. “A huge honor” Mr. Larkin plays Henry Fraser in the series based on The real story of a teenage rugby player paralyzed in an accident on vacation. He said: “It’s a huge honor to be recognized in this way. I’m so lucky to be playing the lead character in a mainstream musical at this stage of my career. “Being the first wheelchair actor to lead a West End musical is a real honor and something I’m incredibly proud of. “I hope this show opens more doors for actors with disabilities and starts a conversation about diversity in the musical theater industry, in particular.” Mr Larkin said while it was positive, he questioned why it had “taken so long to see someone like me represented in musical theatre”. “This needs to change – I hope it does.” Pamela Raith The What's on Stage Awards will take place on Sunday at a ceremony at the London Palladium The musical is the brainchild of Plymouth lyricist and composer Nick Butcher, who read Mr Fraser's best-selling memoir and got the author's blessing to set his story to music. He said watching Mr. Larkin's audition was “one of those special moments where you immediately know you've found the actor you've been looking for.” Mr Butcher said: 'He had the combination of raw, unknown talent, a superb singing voice and a warmth that made you feel safe – not to mention his uncanny resemblance to Henry Fraser. “We invited him to a workshop and all the pieces of the puzzle fell into place. “It was only during rehearsals that we realized we were both from Plymouth and I was incredibly proud that artists from the South West were making history in London's West End with The Little Big Things. “ “Opportunities out there” Mr Larkin said his love of rugby gave him an affinity for the character he plays. He trains with the West Country Hawks, a wheelchair rugby club based at the Life Center in Plymouth. Hannah Boyle, a player on the team, said seeing Mr Larkin play showed “there were so many more opportunities”. She said: “It allows people to break through barriers. “Having that exposure is a huge aspect. I hope to see others do what Ed did and do more.” The What's on Stage Awards will take place on Sunday at a ceremony at the London Palladium. Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook And Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected].

