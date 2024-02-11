Sony strikes blockbuster deal for Michael Jackson catalog





Sony has agreed to acquire half of Michael Jackson's catalog from the star's estate, in what is likely the richest deal ever for a work by a single musician, according to two people briefed on the matter. 'agreement. This agreement, which has been talked about for a long time in the music industry, month, would involve Sony buying a 50 percent stake in Jackson's recorded music and songwriting catalogs. This includes not only the legacy stake in megahits like Beat It and Bad, but also the music publishing assets that are part of Jacksons Mijac's catalog, including songs written by Sly Stone and tracks made famous by artists like Ray Charles and Jerry Lee Lewis. The deal would value Jackson's assets at $1.2 billion or more, according to the two people, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Still, that leaves aside some of the field's interests in other lucrative Jackson-related ventures, like the Broadway musical MJ, Cirque du Soleil's Jackson-themed shows, and a biopic in the works that will star Jaafar Jackson, a son of Jackson's brother Jermaine. The transaction would leave the estate with a significant degree of control over the catalog. This contrasts with many other successful catalog sales in recent years, such as those featuring Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon. Although these sales sometimes include finely negotiated parameters for how an artist's work can be used in the future, for example, in advertisements or political endorsements, they generally entrust management of the songs to a buyer.

Representatives for Sony and the Jackson estate declined to comment on the deal, which was first reported by Billboard. Asked about the news of the deal, John Branca, who was Jackson's entertainment attorney and co-executor of Jackson's estate, said: As we have always maintained, we will never abandon the management or control of Michael Jackson's assets. . Primary Wave, a music company that owns a minority stake in Jackson's music publishing interests, was not a party to the transaction; a representative for Primary Wave declined to comment. To a large extent, the deal is a confirmation of Jackson's continued star power and the enduring global appeal of his music, 15 years after his death in 2009 at age 50, on the eve of a series of return concerts in London. That appeal hasn't diminished even in the face of challenges like Leaving Neverland, a two-part documentary released by HBO in 2019 in which two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, recounted what they said were years of sexual abuse by Jackson when they were children. The Jackson estate called the film character assassination in a tabloid and said Robson and Safechuck had previously denied under oath that abuse had occurred; Robson was a star witness at Jackson's 2005 sexual assault trial, in which Jackson was acquitted. After the release of this film, Branca said that it had an impact on the real estate industry. But Jackson remains extremely popular with the public. Every Halloween, Thriller song streams sting. And MJ, the musical based on Jackson's life, opened two years ago and grossed $172 million in New York, according to the Broadway League; The show also has a touring US production and three upcoming international versions.

Jackson has long been associated with Sony and its Epic label, which released his best-selling solo albums like Thriller and Bad, although Jackson later reclaimed the rights to his recordings. In 2016, Sony paid $750 million to buy half of the Jackson estate from Sony/ATV, the music publishing giant. In 1985, Jackson bought ATV, a predecessor of that company whose crown jewel was control of most of the Beatles' songs, for $41.5 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/09/arts/music/michael-jackson-catalog-sale-sony.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos