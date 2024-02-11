Obituary: Amonn Draper, famous stage and screen actor known for The Riordans and Fair City

After initially serving in the defense forces, he fulfilled a long-held wish by appearing on the stages of the Damer and Abbey theaters in Dublin and becoming artistic director of An Taibhdhearc, the national Irish-language theater based in Galway.

The Riordans, Fair city, Rose and Rn, Killinaskully, Vikings, A crisisAnd Game Of Thrones were part of the film and television productions in which he obtained roles.

He once joked that he looked like Mike Baldwin's character in Coronation Streetafter being cast as mechanic Willie Mahony in RT Television's first soap opera, The Riordans.

Born in Dublin in 1940, he grew up in Cork city where his father Tommy was a company sergeant with 1 Field Signal Company at Collins Barracks.

He was still at school when he appeared on stage at the Cork Opera House and studied Irish at university before following his father into the defense forces.

Initially, he was a member of An Buon Gaelach of Company A, 23rd Infantry Battalion FCA, and was enlisted in the 35th Army Cadet Class in 1961. He was commissioned into the infantry corps on July 23, 1962.

He served in the 12th Infantry Battalion and was a captain when he took early retirement from the defense forces in 1968 to pursue a career in acting having previously appeared in amateur drama productions with his fellow servicemen.

He moved to Dublin and made the most of his bilingual abilities to find work. In two years, he appeared every week on television screens in The Riordansand her beauty and soft voice would ensure her work with RT's urban soap opera, Fair City.

While performing on stage at the Damer he met Sen Forde, of Galway, who invited him to take part in activities in the west, including productions with the Patrician Musical Society.

It was with Forde that he became involved with The Usual Suspects, a weekend murder mystery founded by the late Brian Walsh. It took place in hotels in various parts of the country, where guests had to solve various mysteries imagined by a small group of artists.

Draper tried his hand at directing with Harold Pinter's play The Guardian at An Taibhdhaarc in Galway. His success was such that the theater management then asked him to direct another play of his choice.

He chose John Arden's anti-war play, Sergeant Musgraves Dancewhich he translated into Irish and cast Mick Lally in the lead role in 1974.

Draper said he saw Ardens play in Cork shortly after leaving university and was totally blown away.

He worked as artistic director for An Taibhdhearc for a time and made Galway his permanent base when the Irish language television channel TG4 was established by the then Arts Minister Michael D Higgins.

As Bernie N Flhatharta wrote in The Connacht Tribunehis open attitude towards roles, whether on stage or in front of a camera, suited him well at a time when television and film production in the West was beginning to flourish.

When Draper was cast in TG4's first long-running Irish-language soap opera, Rose and Rnthe role was controversial, notes N Fhlatharta, because it involved a man who had an affair with his daughter's best friend.

He appeared in The running companion with Don Wycherley, a production for TG4 directed by Mchel Mallaigh and Wycherley said Draper was a great actor and storyteller as well as a great actor and storyteller.

Crime writer Ken Bruen said he was one of the good guys he was cast alongside in the film. Jack Taylor television series, based on Bruens' novels. He also played roles in Killinaskully And The clinicboth aired on RT, and played an ailing maester in the Dragonstone episode of Game Of Thrones.

He kept in touch with his army colleagues and had many friends. In 2010 he organized a tribute at Galways Town Hall to the writer John Arden to mark his 80th birthday.

The tribute aimed to provide insight into Arden's versatility in writing plays, novels, films, ballads and including excerpts from his autobiography.

Draper was known for his modesty, keen interest in the arts, and quiet wit. He attended mass daily at St. Augustine's Church and had been suffering from health problems of late.

He was spending Christmas in Cork with his family when he died suddenly. He is survived by his sisters Una OLeary and Kitty McCarthy.