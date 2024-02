Emagine Batavia will provide a cinematic experience for people with dementia and their caregivers

On the second Wednesday of each month, a selection of classic films and musicals will be shown in dementia-friendly screenings at the Emagine Batavia Theater.

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment Once a month, Emagine Entertainment will offer screenings suitable for people with dementia and their caregivers a safe and enjoyable cinema experience, at the Emagine Batavia Theater, 550 N. Randall Road in Batavia. The dementia-friendly screenings, which began in March 2023 in Michigan, will travel to other Emagine Theater locations in 2024. These screenings will take place on the second Wednesday of each month and will include an exclusive selection of classic films and musicals. These films will be presented in a unique setting with softer ambient sound and lighting for the comfort of people with dementia and their caregivers and friends. Guests can interact with the presentation and are encouraged to respond, clap, tap their feet, sway, sing, stand and dance. The auditoriums are conveniently located to provide easy access to the lobby, restrooms and concession area. Dementia-friendly screenings allow general seating so guests can choose their seat and sit wherever makes them most comfortable. Reserved seating will be provided for wheelchair users. Dementia-friendly screenings will take place on the second Wednesday of each month. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 2 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and participate in pre-show meet-and-greets. The spring program includes: Pillow Talk on Wednesday February 14, 2024 Easter parade on Wednesday March 13, 2024 Some like it hot on Wednesday April 10, 2024 The Blues Brothers on Wednesday May 8, 2024 Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at www.Emagine-Entertainment.com. Emagine will also offer all guests with dementia a $5 concession package that will include a 44 oz. popcorn and a 20 oz. drink. Dementia-friendly screenings add to the list of specialist screenings at Emagine where guests can watch some of the latest film releases with an enhanced experience. Open Caption screenings offer subtitles for people who are hard of hearing. Sensory screenings allow you to change the ambiance of the room without changing the film for those who have sensory issues. We launched the dementia-friendly program in March 2023 in Saline, Michigan, and the feedback we have received is proving to be a very rewarding experience for people with memory issues and their caregivers. The experience is rewarding and enjoyable for everyone, said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. This month, we are expanding the program to three additional Emagine locations and are excited to be able to add Emagine Batavia as our first theater location in Illinois. Dementia-specific screenings can be found at Emagine Batavia (Illinois), Emagine Saline (Michigan), Emagine Canton (Michigan), Emagine Rochester Hills (Michigan), Emagine Geneva Lakes (Wisconsin). If your organization would like to partner with Dementia Friendly Screenings and share these screenings with your group, email [email protected]. On-sale dates vary. To learn more about the dementia-friendly screening program, visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com/Dementia-Friendly/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/20240210/submitted-content/emagine-batavia-to-offer-movie-experience-for-those-living-with-dementia-and-their-caregivers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos