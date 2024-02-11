Famous Tollywood comedian Brahmanandam recently made his comeback in Keedaa Cola after a prolonged absence, and he is now flooded with many offers. Speculations are rife that he will also feature in Prabhas's The Raja Saab and Ram Charan's Game Changer.

What's even more exciting is that the king of comedy will feature on Bollywood screens after a gap of 25 years. For those who don't know him, his first Hindi film was Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham. Brahmi is set to appear in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay alongside debutant hero Guru Randhawa and actress Saiee Manjrekar, known for her roles in Major and Skanda.

Details regarding Brahmi's character in this G Ashok-directed film remain shrouded in mystery. With the film slated to release on February 16, 2024, audiences are eagerly waiting for Brahmi's return to entertain Bollywood fans once again.


