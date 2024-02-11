Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen says she might write a book on Aarya





Sushmita Sen poses for a photo during a promotional event for her TV series Taali in Mumbai. AFP “I could write a book on Aarya, describing how much this character changed and moved me. Trying to sum up Aarya in two lines is a difficult task because this character means so much to me. Actress Sushmita Sen opened up about her journey in 'Aarya' and shared that she might write a book on the character, describing how much he changed and moved her. “I could write a book on Aarya, describing how much this character changed and moved me. Trying to sum up Aarya in two lines is a difficult task because this character means so much to me. The 48-year-old actress said that the character of Aarya embodies the strength and power of a woman. “In this season, you will see her face difficult times, feel broken and almost give up. There's a scene in which she even points a gun to her head; but here’s the beauty: that doesn’t make it any less strong. It just goes to show that strength comes in different forms, whether you win or face challenges head on. “Aarya” is an Indian crime thriller. The series began with Aarya, an independent woman who sought to protect her family and joined a mafia gang in order to take revenge for her husband's murder. LEARN MORE Ji-Hye Kim's show in Tashkeel is an ode to the mountains When Nora Fatehi heard 'Crakk' on a Zoom call while on her way to Ooty Laura Linney and Nico Parker are impressive in “Suncoast” Sushmita Sen had already been crowned Femina Miss India 1994 at the age of 18. Sen is the first Indian woman to win the competition and has since worked mainly in Hindi films. Sen won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the comedy film “Biwi No.1” (1999), and was also nominated in the category for her roles in “Sirf Tum” (1999). and “Filhaal…” (2002). His commercially successful films include “Aankhen” (2002), “Main Hoon Na” (2004) and “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?” (2005).In 1994, as a teenager, Sen participated in the Femina Miss India pageant. She won the title “Femina Miss India Universe”, earning the right to compete in the 1994 Miss Universe pageant. At the Miss Universe pageant, Sen placed third overall in the preliminaries, behind Miss Colombia Carolina Gómez and Miss Venezuela Minorka Mercado. Sen placed second, fifth and third in the subsequent rounds and eventually won the title and crown of Miss Universe 1994. She was the first Indian to win the title. After the Times Group relinquished the right to choose India's Miss Universe representative, Sen's project, 'I Am She – Miss Universe India', took over. It lasted three years (from 2010 to 2012). Femina got the contract. To celebrate the 65th Miss Universe, 23 years after winning the pageant, she returned to Manila, Philippines in January 2017 as a judge for the Miss Universe 2016 beauty pageant. The pageant was held at the Mall of Asia Arena , Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines on January 30, 2017. Joining her as judges were Cynthia Bailey, Mickey Boardman, Francine LaFrak, Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes and Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres. After her reign as Miss Universe, Sushmita became an actress. Her first film “Dastak” dates from 1996, in which she played the victim of a stalker, played by Sharad Kapoor. Mukul Dev played the role of lead actor. She then starred in the 1997 Tamil action film Ratchagan. Agencies

