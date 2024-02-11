Entertainment
David Verdaguer, Goya for best leading actor for his Eugenio in “Saben That”
This Saturday, February 10, the winners of the prestigious awards rewarding commitment, dedication and talent were announced. All the artists nominated in the Best Leading Actor category already know what it feels like to go on stage to receive a Goya Award. The only one not to have experienced it and to be able to leave with it his first big head time Hovik Keuchkerian.
However, David Verdaguer repeated his victory for his role in 'Saben That'. This is the second Goya Prize for the actor who already won it in 2017 for Summer 1993, the debut of Carla Simón. During his speech, the protagonist of biopic About Eugenio, he wanted to recognize the talent of actors from this country. “They do very serious work,” he assured.
“I want to dedicate this award to the actors of this country because I think they do very, very, very serious work.” David Verdaguer receives the Prize #Goya2024 for best leading actor. pic.twitter.com/4jEv4CLHk8
– Goya Prize (@PremiosGoya) February 11, 2024
In addition, the interpreter highlighted humanity and the most unknown part of the illustrious figures of culture, in which he includes himself. “Humor is the opposite of fear and I discovered in making this film that Eugenio was a person who was very afraid, I am also very afraid and so are most of us who are here, but we park it and make movies.
Verdaguer and his plea against fear
art can function as therapy. “Maybe it helps someone, when they see it, to forget their fear for a little while,” the Catalan rightly pointed out. Verdaguer also dedicated the award to his daughter Lupe, “so that when she gets scared, it doesn't last long.”
Keuchkerian became known to the general public thanks to his role as Bogot in Theft of money and, now, fight for the most acclaimed distinction in Spanish cinema. The writer and former boxer won a more than valid gap by Andreas, the disturbing character of A lovea man hard of words and pure of heart.
Manolo Solo He is one of the artists who aspired to a statuette as a protagonist. The man from Cadiz has a long career where his role as a very nasty villain stands out in 30 pieces and his Goya as secondary in Late for anger where he gave life to “El Triana”, a character with a hoarse voice and deep background. Only now could repeat the victory for his work in Close eyes by Vctor Erice, the film which represents his first nomination in this category.
Nominated for Best Leading Actor
Enric Auquer also opted for a Goya as best leading actor for The Professor Who Promised the Sea. The actor was again in the running for the award after winning the breakthrough category in 2019 for the film. Who kills with iron, which was its opening to projects with great national impact such as Red sky. Auquer brings to life the Republican professor Antoni Benaiges, one of the many disappeared left by the civil war. The film is available in theaters.
David Verdaguer once again found his place in the nominations for the Goya Awards, from which he did well, with They know this one. Its unique character leads a biopic on the Spanish actor Eugenio de his most unknown intimacy. The actor has already won a statuette for Summer 1993 and he ended up giving the surprise this evening.
Alberto Ammann was also in competition for the Goya with one of the most striking audiovisual surprises of 2023. The star actor At the entrance jwith Bruna Cus, where they play a Spanish couple detained at the American border. Ammann has behind him a wide range of experiences and characters.
Of Hlmer “Pacho” Herrera, the Colombian drug trafficker who outwits Pablo Escobar in Narcosa police officer with a big ethical debate in The longest night, the prison guard Cell 211, his film debut which earned him a Goya, or the realized dream of working with Ricardo Darn in Thesis on a homicide.
The category for best leading actor was inaugurated in 1986, year of creation of the Goya Awards. The actor who tops the list with the most awards is Javier Bardem with 5 statuettes, followed by Alfredo Landa, Fernando Fernán Gómez, Luis Tosar and Javier Gutirrez with 2 big heads.
Antonio de la Torre is one of the most nominatedon 14 occasions in total, and has two Goyas for his work in dark blue almost black Yes The kingdom. For his part, actor Denis Mnochet was the first foreign language interpreter (French) to win this prize. His victory came thanks to the film The beasts by Rodrigo Sorogoyen which also includes dialogues in Spanish and Galician.
This Saturday, February 10, the winners of the prestigious awards rewarding commitment, dedication and talent were announced. All the artists nominated in the Best Leading Actor category already know what it feels like to go on stage to receive a Goya Award. The only one not to have experienced it and to be able to leave with it his first big head time Hovik Keuchkerian.
