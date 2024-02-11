King of the Monsters actor hopes for return of the MonsterVerse





Thomas Middleditch remains receptive to the idea of ​​revisiting his character, Sam Coleman, from Godzilla: King of the Monsters in a possible future tranche of the Monster Worms.





Thomas Middleditch recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of returning to the MonsterVerse franchise in an interview with Rant screen. The 2019 version, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, acted as a sequel to the original released in 2014, introducing new characters including Middleditch's Sam Coleman, a member of Monarch, into the film. However, he has yet to revisit this role for any sequel. Monster Worms projects, including the next Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom.

Middleditch has expressed her willingness to reprise her role as Sam in the future Monster Worms movie. However, at present there are no concrete plans for such a return. He said he would still be open to the opportunity, although he doesn't know if Sam is being considered for a return. Despite this uncertainty, Middleditch emphasized her enthusiasm, recalling the excitement of her first experience in a major film and expressing her desire to experience it again. He joked that he put in a good word for him, indicating his interest in returning to the franchise.

”

I would always say yes

. But I don't know if Sam is on the list of returning characters. But I certainly wouldn't say “No.” It was my very first and only time acting in a big movie like that, and there were a few scenes where I was like, “Wow, this is crazy.”

I would jump at the chance to do this again

. It was really fun.”

Will Sam Coleman return to the MonsterVerse franchise? In Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Sam Coleman is an agent of Monarch, providing technical support and expertise to the organization's efforts to study and manage the Titans, including Godzilla. While actively assisting the team, Sam's character remains primarily in a supporting role within Monarch, with no significant story arcs or developments assigned to him throughout the film.

THE Monster Worms, comprising four films and two television series to date, provides plenty of opportunity for Sam Coleman's return. Max Borenstein, the creator of the franchise, hinted in 2021 that intriguing new installments were in the works following the success of Godzilla vs. Kong. With the upcoming release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom Scheduled for release on March 29, 2024, the potential success of this opus could pave the way for other sequels featuring Coleman's character.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on March 29, 2024.

Source: Screen Rant

Godzilla: King of the Monsters The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate enemy, the three-headed King Ghidorah. Release date May 31, 2019 Director Michael Dougherty Duration 2 hours 12 minutes Main genre Action Writers Michael Dougherty, Zach Shields, Max Borenstein Production company Warner Bros., Legendary Entertainment, Toho Company

