Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan and Jennifer Lopez attend Dubai event | Bollywood





A new hotel was opened in Dubai, the One&Only One Za'abeel, and the party was filled with stars. Several Bollywood stars, including actor couple Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and Orry, were present. Jennifer Lopez performed at the launch, a clip of which was also shared by Kiara. (Also Read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's First Wedding Anniversary: ​​5 Cute Moments From Their Love Story) Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan and Jennifer Lopez attended the Dubai event. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Kiara looked stunning in a black dress and diamond necklace, while Sidharth paired an orange coat with his black formal look. The duo posed together on the carpet where the paparazzi were stationed. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now Later, Kiara also shared a snippet of what happened inside the party. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a short video of Jennifer Lopez performing on stage. He was heard clapping in the video and captioned it, Elle! Jennifer Lopez performed at the event Jennifer Lopez was a vision in a black dress, which she paired with elbow-length white gloves and minimal jewelry. The singer-actor changed her outfit for the show later in the evening and opted for a sparkling dark brown jumpsuit. Also present at the event were model Naomi Campbell, actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, tennis player Emma Radacanu and actor Idris Elba. More details Some of the other Bollywood stars present were Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and Orry. Gauri Khan opted for a black dress and statement necklace, while Malaika was seen in a bright yellow dress with a thigh-high slit. Orry wore a matching suit and pants for the event. He shared a bunch of photos with Malaika on his Instagram Stories, where the two were seen posing for photos before the event. Malaika also shared a bunch of videos on her Instagram stories, where she was seen enjoying Jennifer Lopez's performance. The one and only @jlo on @ooonezaabeel,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram Stories. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kiara-advani-sidharth-malhotra-gauri-khan-orry-attend-dubai-event-101707655309455.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos