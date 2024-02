What is a cerebrovascular accident (CVA)? Everything you need to know about Bollywood legend Mithun Chakraborty's diagnosis – News Healthcare

Renowned actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata on Saturday morning. An official statement from the hospital provided an update on his condition. Chakraborty was diagnosed with ischemic stroke (stroke) of the brain. According to the statement, Chakraborty was admitted with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. He is currently undergoing treatment and is being cared for by a team of doctors. The official statement said, “Mithun Chakraborty (73), a National Award-winning actor, was admitted to the emergency department of Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals, Kolkata around 9:40 am with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. After the necessary tests, including an MRI of the brain, he was diagnosed with an ischemic stroke (stroke). Currently he is fully conscious, well oriented and eating a gentle diet. Chakraborty is undergoing further evaluation by a team of doctors, including a neuro-doctor, a cardiologist and a gastroenterologist. Mithun Chakraborty met West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday. Many people were seen gathered around Mithun's bedside. Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly also visited Mithun in the hospital. Chakraborty joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the historic Kolkata Brigade Parade Ground, colloquially known as Maidan, on March 7, 2021. Stroke There are two main types of stroke: ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke. Ischemic strokes are more common and occur when blood clots or other particles block blood vessels in the brain. Fatty deposits, called plaque, can also contribute to blockages by building up in blood vessels. Conversely, a hemorrhagic stroke occurs when an artery in the brain ruptures or leaks blood, leading to increased pressure on brain cells and subsequent damage. This condition occurs when blood vessels in the brain become narrowed or blocked due to blood clots or other debris circulating in the bloodstream, often originating from the heart. Therefore, this decreased blood flow to the brain results in an ischemic stroke which constitutes a medical emergency. Symptoms Symptoms such as slurred speech, confusion, numbness, or sudden vision changes may indicate a stroke. Immediate medical care is essential to prevent lasting disabilities. Immediate medical attention is crucial for ischemic strokes that develop rapidly over minutes to hours. Recognize the signs: Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body

Sudden confusion

Sudden difficulty speaking

Sudden difficulty seeing in one or both eyes

Sudden difficulty walking

Sudden dizziness, loss of balance or coordination

Sudden, severe headaches with no known cause Not all symptoms appear with every stroke; some may disappear within minutes, indicating a transient ischemic attack (TIA), a warning sign of a stroke.

