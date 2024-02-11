Entertainment
Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ranbir Kapoor to play gray character in Love & War; News of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's second baby may not be true
Sunday means rounding up all the major news of the week. Here is the second Sunday of February 2024. Like every other week, this week has been filled with exciting news that has reached the “hot section”. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ranbir Kapoor is set to play a gray character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War while AB de Villiers admitted to giving false information about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's second baby. Apart from that, there have been a lot of news making headlines this week.
Here are the 7 best Bollywood journalists of the week
1. Ranbir Kapoor will play a character with gray undertones in Love & War
Pinkvilla has another exclusive update on Sanjay Leela Bhansal's upcoming Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
Love And War is essentially a love triangle with war as a backdrop. Ranbir's performance in Animal blew SLB away. Although Love And War is on the surface a story of love and action, the dynamics between the characters are of utmost importance. While the role of Alia and Vicky has its own set of challenges in terms of performance, SLB has sought over the years to find a face for the role that Ranbir is currently playing, revealed a source close to the development.
SLB has finally found the face of what can be described as the most complex character in his filmography. He's a twisted gray character and warrants the presence of someone who is not only a great actor but also a superstar. It contains elements of heroism, but deep within it lie psychic nuances. It's a strong subject with strong performance possibilities and that's what motivated Ranbir and SLB to come together after 17 long years, the source added.
2. Aren't Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting a second baby?
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are unlikely to have a second baby as former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has apologized for giving false information. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhasker, AB said that he made a huge mistake and gave false information. He said: “Family comes first, that's the priority, as I said on my YouTube show. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time: sharing false information, which was not not true at all.
He further added that no one knows what is happening in Virat's family but he also said that he wishes him good luck. Whatever the reason for this break, I really hope that he comes back stronger, better, healthier, fresher and ready to face the world again,” the cricketer added.
3.Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce their pregnancy
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazala will soon become parents. They posted a collaborative post on Instagram and shared two photos. In the first photo, the couple wrote 1+1=3. In the second photo, we can see the couple looking at each other with love in their eyes. Sharing these images, they wrote: A small heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.
4.Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are set to embrace parenthood for the first time
On February 8, the trailer launch event of Article 370 took place in Mumbai in the presence of the film's lead actress Yami Gautama along with co-producer and her husband Aditya Dhar. At the event, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child.
Confirming the news, Aditya said, “We will know that whether it will be Laxmi or Ganesha… there is a baby on the way. It was an incredible time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know him. about the baby, honestly it was almost like… the story of wo Abhimanyu waali yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of the story of Abhimanyu). The baby knows exactly how 370 was repealed.
5. Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur become parents to a baby boy
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy into their lives. They took to their Instagram accounts to share a photo where a couple's hand can be seen holding the tiny hand of their newborn son. The text accompanying the image boldly proclaimed: “02/07/2024 For we have become one, we overflow with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son.” Additionally, they included a message signed as 'Love, Sheetal and Vikrant'.
6.Mithun Chakraborty is hospitalized in Kolkata
Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday morning. According to a report by News18, the hospital gave an update on his health, revealing that he had been diagnosed with an ischemic stroke (stroke) of the brain. The statement mentioned that the veteran actor felt weakness in his right upper and lower limbs before being admitted. He is currently conscious and well oriented and remains under the observation of a team of doctors.
7.Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan win 2024 Grammy Awards
Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain made India proud after their fusion band Shakti won a big award at the Grammys in the Global Music Album category. Fusion band Shakti, comprising John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, singer Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, won world music album for The Moment at the Grammys.
On the other hand, Ustad Zakir Hussain won the Grammy for Best Global Musical Performance for his contribution to Pashto alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, along with Rakesh Chaurasia. The Tabla maestro became the first Indian artist to win three Grammys in a single night, while Rakesh Chaurasia won two awards.
READ ALSO : Bollywood journalists of the week: Ranbir Kapoor's wildlife park set to open in 2025; Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma expecting second baby
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newsmakers-of-the-week-ranbir-kapoor-to-play-grey-character-in-love-and-war-anushka-sharma-virat-kohlis-second-baby-news-may-not-be-true-1277817
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A recession verdict on the UK economy will be no laughing matter for Hunt and Sunak | Economic growth (GDP)
- Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ranbir Kapoor to play gray character in Love & War; News of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's second baby may not be true
- EKU Women's Tennis hosts a doubleheader against Murray State and Lindsey Wilson
- Men's basketball: Moores shooting, Matthews defense leads Bulldogs to blowout victory at Missouri
- US allies fear the US is becoming increasingly unreliable whether Trump or Biden wins
- Bollywood Trivia: Shahid Kapoor – The first Indian actor to fly an American F-16 plane |
- Google Warning: Don't reveal sensitive or personal data when using Gemini
- Predicting psychosis before onset
- What is a cerebrovascular accident (CVA)? Everything you need to know about Bollywood legend Mithun Chakraborty's diagnosis – News Healthcare
- Bush Hamdan will become offensive coordinator of Kentucky Wildcats football, according to report
- Men's tennis wraps up a six-match road trip Sunday at UAB
- Google One cloud storage service exceeds 100 million subscribers