Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ranbir Kapoor to play gray character in Love & War; News of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's second baby may not be true

Sunday means rounding up all the major news of the week. Here is the second Sunday of February 2024. Like every other week, this week has been filled with exciting news that has reached the “hot section”. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ranbir Kapoor is set to play a gray character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War while AB de Villiers admitted to giving false information about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's second baby. Apart from that, there have been a lot of news making headlines this week.

Here are the 7 best Bollywood journalists of the week

1. Ranbir Kapoor will play a character with gray undertones in Love & War

Pinkvilla has another exclusive update on Sanjay Leela Bhansal's upcoming Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Love And War is essentially a love triangle with war as a backdrop. Ranbir's performance in Animal blew SLB away. Although Love And War is on the surface a story of love and action, the dynamics between the characters are of utmost importance. While the role of Alia and Vicky has its own set of challenges in terms of performance, SLB has sought over the years to find a face for the role that Ranbir is currently playing, revealed a source close to the development.

SLB has finally found the face of what can be described as the most complex character in his filmography. He's a twisted gray character and warrants the presence of someone who is not only a great actor but also a superstar. It contains elements of heroism, but deep within it lie psychic nuances. It's a strong subject with strong performance possibilities and that's what motivated Ranbir and SLB to come together after 17 long years, the source added.

2. Aren't Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting a second baby?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are unlikely to have a second baby as former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has apologized for giving false information. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhasker, AB said that he made a huge mistake and gave false information. He said: “Family comes first, that's the priority, as I said on my YouTube show. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time: sharing false information, which was not not true at all.

He further added that no one knows what is happening in Virat's family but he also said that he wishes him good luck. Whatever the reason for this break, I really hope that he comes back stronger, better, healthier, fresher and ready to face the world again,” the cricketer added.

3.Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce their pregnancy

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazala will soon become parents. They posted a collaborative post on Instagram and shared two photos. In the first photo, the couple wrote 1+1=3. In the second photo, we can see the couple looking at each other with love in their eyes. Sharing these images, they wrote: A small heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.

4.Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are set to embrace parenthood for the first time

On February 8, the trailer launch event of Article 370 took place in Mumbai in the presence of the film's lead actress Yami Gautama along with co-producer and her husband Aditya Dhar. At the event, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

Confirming the news, Aditya said, “We will know that whether it will be Laxmi or Ganesha… there is a baby on the way. It was an incredible time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know him. about the baby, honestly it was almost like… the story of wo Abhimanyu waali yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of the story of Abhimanyu). The baby knows exactly how 370 was repealed.

5. Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur become parents to a baby boy

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy into their lives. They took to their Instagram accounts to share a photo where a couple's hand can be seen holding the tiny hand of their newborn son. The text accompanying the image boldly proclaimed: “02/07/2024 For we have become one, we overflow with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son.” Additionally, they included a message signed as 'Love, Sheetal and Vikrant'.

6.Mithun Chakraborty is hospitalized in Kolkata

Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday morning. According to a report by News18, the hospital gave an update on his health, revealing that he had been diagnosed with an ischemic stroke (stroke) of the brain. The statement mentioned that the veteran actor felt weakness in his right upper and lower limbs before being admitted. He is currently conscious and well oriented and remains under the observation of a team of doctors.

7.Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan win 2024 Grammy Awards

Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain made India proud after their fusion band Shakti won a big award at the Grammys in the Global Music Album category. Fusion band Shakti, comprising John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, singer Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, won world music album for The Moment at the Grammys.

On the other hand, Ustad Zakir Hussain won the Grammy for Best Global Musical Performance for his contribution to Pashto alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, along with Rakesh Chaurasia. The Tabla maestro became the first Indian artist to win three Grammys in a single night, while Rakesh Chaurasia won two awards.

