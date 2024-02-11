Mithun Chakrabortys co-star Debashree Roy says actor is no longer in ICU, reveals his sugar levels have dropped | Bollywood News





veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty suffered a stroke on Saturday. He was taken to the emergency unit of Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after feeling uncomfortable due to weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. The hospital released an official statement regarding his condition, stating that he had been diagnosed with an ischemic stroke (stroke) of the brain. Currently, the actor is undergoing treatment and is under the observation of a team of doctors. Mithun co-actor Debashree Roy, who was shooting with him for his upcoming Bengali film Shastri, went to meet him at the hospital. After his visit, she gave an update on his health and said he was doing better now. Roy said that Mithun's sugar level had dropped and he was feeling very unwell. She told Zoom: Now he is out of intensive care and is recovering in a room. He and I are supposed to shoot for Shastri's next schedule from February 23. But now I don't know if it will resume on the 23rd or later. It will depend on what the doctors advise Mithunda. The director of the film, Pathikrit Basu, said, “Well, let me tell you, I have just been discharged from the hospital. I met him and he is better. Mithunda also said that he will resume shooting in a few days. He talked about the things he would do when he returned to the set. Mithun's son Mimoh Chakraborty shared an update on his father's health with The Indian Express on Saturday. He was shooting for his Bengali film Shastri last week. He was taken to hospital this morning. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/mithun-chakrabortys-co-star-debashree-roy-says-actor-is-out-of-icu-reveals-his-sugar-levels-went-down-9155804/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos