Upcoming Hollywood Movies in February: Madame Web, Argylle and More

Argyle – February 2 Director: Matthew Vaughn Starring: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson In this spy thriller, author Elly Conway finds herself immersed in real-life spy adventures as the events described in her own books mirror the actions of a sinister clandestine group. Aidan, an undercover agent, comes to her rescue, leading Elly into a hidden world where nothing is what it seems.

Madame Web – February 14 Director: SJ Clarkson Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim Deviating from the typical superhero narrative, this film follows paramedic Cassandra Webb, who gains the ability to see the future. Determined to bring about positive change, Cassandra forms a bond with three young women facing important destinies. Together, they must overcome current dangers to move forward.

Bob Marley: One Love – February 14 Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green Starring: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Daniel Melville Jr., Sevana, Hector Lewis, Tosin Cole This biographical musical drama pays tribute to reggae icon Bob Marley, chronicling his journey from his rise to fame until his death in 1981. The film celebrates Marley's enduring legacy, including messages of love and unity continues to inspire generations.

Land of Evil – February 16 Director: William Eubank Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, Milo Ventimiglia Set in the Philippines, the film follows Reaper, a USAF drone pilot, providing air support to a team of the US Army's Delta Force. After an unfortunate incident, JTAC Officer Kinney takes part in an extraction mission where the team relies on Reaper's remote air support to bring him home.

Dolls to Go – February 23



Director: Ethan Coen Starring: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, Matt Damon, Joey Slotnick, CJ Wilson This comedic adventure centers on Jamie, a free-spirited person recovering from a breakup, and his reserved friend Marian, craving excitement. Their spontaneous road trip to Tallahassee takes an unexpected turn when they encounter a group of bumbling criminals, derailing their plans for a fresh start.

