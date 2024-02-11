Alia Bhatt enjoys a family lunch, reacts as Neetu Kapoor crushes her cheeks | Bollywood





It was family time for the Bhatts and the Kapoors this Sunday. Alia Bhatt was seen with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor as they stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai. Apart from Neetu, Alia was also seen with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. As they headed towards their own cars, Neetu hugged Alia and squeezed her cheeks playfully. (Also read: Rishi Kapoor holds his granddaughter Raha Kapoor in edited photo; Neetu Kapoor finds her too adorable) Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt Alia was seen in a casual look in a green top under a shirt and baggy jeans. Neetu Kapoor was seen next to her, wearing a white shirt. As Neetu walked towards her car, she hugged Alia and crushed her cheeks. The paparazzi, stationed outside, clicked pictures of the entire family. Shaheen was seen in a hot pink sweater, while Soni opted for a printed shirt. Alia also accompanied them to their car. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now The actor also thanked the many young fans who waited patiently to click a picture with her. When a photographer tripped while taking her photos, Alia said: Are, aaram se (please be careful)! Neetu on giving advice to Alia and Ranbir Neetu was recently seen on Koffee with Karan Season 8 where host Karan Johar asked the actor about one thing from her marriage that she wished Alia and Ranbir would embrace. To this, Neetu replied, “Nothing. Because in this day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I experienced, I can't expect that they do the same thing, so they know their own vibe. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022 and announced her pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6 last year, the actor couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. Alia will next be seen in Jigar, directed by Vasan Bala. She also announced her upcoming film with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Love and War, where she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

