McDaniel, Horne, Poitier and other stars of the Black Golden Age





February is Black History Month. A little history on how this happened before some facts about famous and successful black artists who laid the foundation for many of them in today's film and entertainment industry … Carter G. Woodson was a scholar whose dedication to celebrating the historical contributions of black people led to the creation of Black History Month, celebrated every February since 1976. Originally planned as a week-long celebration, President Gerald Ford extended this recognition to also honor the often-overlooked achievements of Black Americans in all fields of endeavor throughout our history. Film historians may differ on the exact years of Hollywood's Golden Age (it may extend from the late 1920s to the 1950s or 1960s). What is clear is that these years were not always so golden for black actors, who often struggled to gain opportunities and recognition. Despite the harsh environment of that era, some talented artists nevertheless made names for themselves with remarkable performances as singers, dancers, comedians and more, laying the foundation for those who follow in their footsteps. Interesting facts were reviewed that shed light on these famous firsts (Young people are recommended to research these people. The rest of us will remember them.): Hattie McDaniel was the first black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her. role of Mammy in “Gone with the Wind”. Producer David O. Selznick should have intervened to allow him to accept his award at the segregated Los Angeles nightclub where the event was held. She later made history by taking on the lead role on “The Beulah Show” and becoming the first black star of a radio show. Two years after McDaniel's historic Oscar victory, Lena Horne, singer, actress, dancer and activist, is the first black actress to sign a long-term contract with a major Hollywood studio (MGM). Two notable films in his career were “Cabin in the Sky” and “Stormy Weather.” While you watch “Stormy Weather,” watch for the Nicholas Brothers in a famous dance number from the film. The brothers had no formal training in dance but spent their childhood following their musician parents on the vaudeville circuit. The older brother, Fayard, watched vaudeville performers and taught his younger brother to dance and sing. They went on to star in many other high-profile films with Gene Kelly and had a long career. “Stormy Weather” was the final film of actor and dancer Bill Bojangles Robinson and was loosely based on his life story. Having begun his career in the 19th century and becoming a vaudeville star during World War I, his performances for Hollywood led him to dance alongside Shirly Temple in the mid-1930s. Stormy Weather was able to spotlight other black talents such as Cab Callaway and Fats Waller, as well as the Nicholas Brothers. Ethel Waters was the first black artist to star in a television show. In 1939, the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) decided that the burgeoning new medium of television might be a good fit for a variety show. The result was that “The Ethel Waters Show” was a success and made Waters a star. Waters was also the second black woman to earn an Academy Award nomination for her performance in 1949's “Pinky.” No throwback would be complete without recognition of a star who, although born in Miami, grew up in the Bahamas and became a beloved actor, Sidney Poitier. His strong Bahamian accent was a deterrent for roles, so Portier spent his free time imitating the voices he heard on the radio. With improved diction and natural charisma, his career took off, leading to memorable roles in films such as “A Raisin in the Sun”, “In the Heat of the Night”, “To Sir, With Love” and “Lillies of the Night.” the Field”, which made Poitier the first black actor to win the Oscar for best actor. History makes everyone! Debbie Kulick is an EMT who writes a weekly column for the Pocono Record.

