Actor Charles Ouda will be cremated on Thursday





Farewell preparations continue as actor Charles Ouda is expected to be cremated on Thursday, February 15, 2024 in Karikor. Crematorium. In a statement, the family said Sunday they were grateful for the support they had received. “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has shown solidarity, love and compassion; especially to Charli's fiancé Ciru Muriuki, her siblings Clement, Philip, David, Elizabeth, Selina and to the entire Ouda family,” the statement said. A fundraiser will take place on Tuesday February 13, 2024, from 5:30 p.m., in the Higher Trinity Hall at All Saints Cathedral. The procession will leave from the Chiromo Funeral Home for an evening vigil at the family home on Wednesday February 14, 2024. The family has announced that a church service will be held at All Saints Cathedral on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The religious service will be followed by last rites at Kariokor for immediate family members. The family of Charles Ouda, 38, announced his premature death on Sunday February 4, 2024. Ouda, renowned for his notable contributions to various film projects such as Junction Junction, The first year student, And Count it, was not only a gifted actor but also a distinguished director and screenwriter. Charlie has also starred in other TV shows like The knowledge zone Changing times (KTN), Higher Education, Changes, Mali (NTV), Second family, Crime and justice (Showmax) and Salem (Magic of life). His exceptional abilities have earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious title of Best Director at the Asian American Film Lab 72 Hour Shoot Out 2016 and multiple awards at the NYC Indie Film Awards. He was engaged to Ciru, former BBC Africa presenter. They both announced their engagement in September 2023, delighting many with their endearing moments.

