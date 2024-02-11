Bantams deliver Hollywood ending to Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham

The royal box at WREXHAMS was covered and empty almost as if they knew what was coming.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrated three years as owners of the Welsh club on Friday, but there was no celebration.

Reynolds, however, was kind enough to send a well done message to the Bantams via social media right after the game.

The Deadpool star tweeted: The whole Bradford City team played with so much heart today. Well done.

According to Hollywood scripts, Reynolds could have predicted the ending.

In a country where few visitors come away with anything, the Bantams seem to have a knack for winning the Carabao Cup on penalties and now this.

Boss Graham Alexander is certainly enjoying the trip to North Wales as the only League Two manager to leave the Principality with all three points not once but twice.

Alexander laughed when a reporter later asked him what his master plan was for solving a riddle that proved beyond so many others.

Wrexhams' legacy extends far beyond this season. Before Alexanders MK Dons secured a 5-3 opening day triumph, they had to go back to November 2021 for their last league loss at home.

That defeat to Yeovil on the night Derek Adams Bantams lost their FA Cup replay to Exeter at the second attempt was also the last time Wrexham fired blanks at the Racecourse.

This underlines the scale of the success of a City team who had not tasted victory in the league since December 22. Football, eh!

But the Bantams have a habit of tearing up the form at this time of year.

Go back 12 months to the same weekend and they were securing a 3-2 victory against a promotion-bound Stevenage who, like Wrexham, possessed the most formidable division record on home soil.

Phil Parkinson was shaking his head at the final whistle, mystified by the way his team had stumbled to a third successive league defeat, a journey simply unheard of in these parts since the Valley Parade man of history took charge. bar two and a half years ago. .

But nemesis Alexander could boast a classic away performance; full of heart, character and offering the ultimate sting in the tail.

What Ryan Reynolds sent right after the match (Image: Twitter)

Defense was no problem during this long wait for the next victory and once again they repelled everything Wrexham could throw at them.

Ben Tozer launched these missiles into the box on throw-ins while Ryan Barnett and James McClean looked to deliver a steady stream of crosses.

But City withstood the physical test, directing, blocking, clearing.

Sam Walker, celebrating his first win for the club, set the tone with an impressive performance in front of goal.

From the moment Tozer first threw the ball into the mixer, the keeper came for everything and his confidence to take the initiative rubbed off on those around him.

There was no room to procrastinate in the penalty area under a constant barrage.

Wrexham had been booed at Salford the previous week and City had to be ready to respond.

The first half, in particular, saw the hosts push forward and Walker had to be vigilant to deny Barnett a diving save.

He also kept out Steven Fletcher's header and Wrexham had a few needless misses as the pitch, apart from a beautifully noisy section of 1,100 away, licked their lips for an inevitable goal.

But it never came to fruition as City stubbornly continued to hold on.

Not that there were too many things going the other way.

Alexander was again gone with three in front, flanking the recalled Andy Cook with Calum Kavanagh and Harry Chapman.

Kavanagh had an early chance on the break, but City struggled to win the ball back. Chapman got some half-decent positions, but unfortunately offered little.

Things began to change when Lewis Richards was sent off before the break, sparking a reshuffle which saw Alex Gilliead move to winger and Kevin McDonald return alongside Richie Smallwood in the middle.

Andy Cook holds the lead after the penalty – but wants revenge (Image: Thomas Gadd)

The two former leaders brought more control to City's game, with McDonald's vision and the skipper biting into the tackles, and the team came out with more conviction from the restart.

Jon Tomkinson should have done better with a header to start the second half before Parkinson went to his well-stocked bench to spice up the home attack.

Fletcher was seen as well as Paul Mullin, who seemed to spend as much time on the pitch arguing for fouls as he did vertically, but City still had to deal with Sam Dalby and the new Jack Marriott.

Hearts were in mouths as Elliot Lee's header bounced the wrong side of the far post.

But then came the big moment when Brad Halliday lofted a ball into the Wrexham box.

Cook went down with Aaron Hayden at his back as the cross bounced off Arthur Okonkwo and referee Ben Speedie pointed to the spot.

Parkinson was seething on the touchline at the thought of lightning striking twice. The Liverpool official had awarded City a penalty during the cup clash for another fairly innocuous challenge involving Hayden.

But Cook's kick down the middle was blocked by Okonkwo's legs, condemning the striker to a third failure of the season.

But like any true action hero, Cook wasn't done.

It would have been easy for the big man to lose his mind in the latest setback of a difficult few weeks.

But Cook immediately bounced back to demonstrate the will behind City's efforts.

McDonald made a tackle to press the ball towards him at the edge of the penalty area, but there was still a long way to go.

Cook's sharp turn completely bamboozled Tozer and he resisted Hayden's lunge enough to fire a shot.

Okonkwo blocked but the ball flew into the air where there was only one winner.

Ciaran Kelly clears Andy Cannon as City defend strongly (Image: Thomas Gadd)

Cooks' follow-up header had enough punch to see him cross the line and spark chaos among the traveling support. They had to wait a long time to enjoy such a moment again.

A victory does not necessarily change the direction of a so far disappointing campaign.

The off-field discontent felt by some of the fanbase towards absentee owner Stefan Rupp will not disappear after just one success, no matter how impressive it may be.

But it is a timely reminder that the only currency that really matters in football, whether playing or following, is results.

Flash in the pan or can City sustain him in successive home games this week and then in this huge EFL Trophy semi-final?

At least it brought some interest back into the season.