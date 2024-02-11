Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Flyer Review

As a frequent air traveler, I am well-positioned to criticize Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Let's take off: there are lackluster restaurants and a lack of sufficient parking. Slide into inadequate road signs, making airport exit a dangerous lane-changing game. The cell phone parking lot is a dive, poorly lit and dangerously isolated, and it's too small to accommodate the drivers of a single plane of visitors.

When it comes to baggage flying from the plane to the conveyor belt, I think FLL ranks among the worst airports in terms of average baggage claim time. Cars may be parked indiscriminately on the approaching highway. Unlicensed predators take “taxi” rides. In addition to failing to monitor these selfish drivers, there is no visible enforcement of active loading and unloading rules at terminals, resulting in double, triple and unattended parked cars.

This appears to be a complete failure of monitoring and enforcement. Where is the sheriff?

Ira Cohen, Weston

The high cost of parking

I went to the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale on February 2 and parked my car in the county-owned Convention Center garage and its 3,000 parking spaces.

I was charged a flat rate of $20 to enter. I asked the attendant if he would pay that much to park his car for an hour or two. He laughed and said, “No way. » He said the cost of parking used to be $15 but was increased to $20 in January and speculated that the higher fee was needed to help the county finance the parking project. expansion of the convention center. I will think twice before parking in this parking lot again.

Wayne Bizer, Planting

The excesses of immigration

When is it acceptable for a governor to break the law?

If you're Ron DeSantis, you can apparently do this with the blessing of the Florida Supreme Court and Tallahassee Republicans. Although they haven't officially reprimanded him, my guess is that at least five of the seven judges (appointed by him) will give him a pass. It's settled against us.

The law, written by the obedient and trained Republican legislature, specifically stated that the Florida State Guard was to operate within the borders of Florida, not Texas or any other location, and only for the purpose of 'emergency. Yet the former presidential candidate sent nearly 1,000 men and women from various Florida agencies to install barbed wire on the Texas border, an operation that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against carrying out the Texas.

Immigration is overseen by the federal government. So now DeSantis joins Texas in breaking the law. Tallahassee is rumored to be rewriting that pesky detail about prohibiting the State Guard from operating outside the state. Meanwhile, our tax dollars are being used for political maneuvering.

Have you had enough of the Republican regime? Check your voter registration card and vote for people who listen to your real concerns. Wasting more money chasing bogeymen is not what Floridians need.

PJ Whelan, Orlando

Intimidated by Iran

The United States responded to the massacre of three soldiers, including two women, by Iranian-backed Iraqi and Syrian rebels. The American response was directed against Iraq and Syria. It is worth noting that the sponsor of the attack was Iran, but President Joe Biden is too afraid to attack Iran, fearing that it would trigger a Third World War. If Iran remains quiet, it will continue to promote rebel activities. Biden is indifferent to this.

We learn early: bullies must be challenged and defeated, or they will not back down. But Biden does not have the courage to realize that a strong attack on Iran would put them against the wall and wither them; they fear America's strength. Ten more months under Biden should teach Americans that he is not strong enough to be president in difficult times.

Rich Klitzberg, Boca Raton