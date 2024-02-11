Entertainment
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Flyer Review
As a frequent air traveler, I am well-positioned to criticize Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).
Let's take off: there are lackluster restaurants and a lack of sufficient parking. Slide into inadequate road signs, making airport exit a dangerous lane-changing game. The cell phone parking lot is a dive, poorly lit and dangerously isolated, and it's too small to accommodate the drivers of a single plane of visitors.
When it comes to baggage flying from the plane to the conveyor belt, I think FLL ranks among the worst airports in terms of average baggage claim time. Cars may be parked indiscriminately on the approaching highway. Unlicensed predators take “taxi” rides. In addition to failing to monitor these selfish drivers, there is no visible enforcement of active loading and unloading rules at terminals, resulting in double, triple and unattended parked cars.
This appears to be a complete failure of monitoring and enforcement. Where is the sheriff?
Ira Cohen, Weston
The high cost of parking
I went to the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale on February 2 and parked my car in the county-owned Convention Center garage and its 3,000 parking spaces.
I was charged a flat rate of $20 to enter. I asked the attendant if he would pay that much to park his car for an hour or two. He laughed and said, “No way. » He said the cost of parking used to be $15 but was increased to $20 in January and speculated that the higher fee was needed to help the county finance the parking project. expansion of the convention center. I will think twice before parking in this parking lot again.
Wayne Bizer, Planting
The excesses of immigration
When is it acceptable for a governor to break the law?
If you're Ron DeSantis, you can apparently do this with the blessing of the Florida Supreme Court and Tallahassee Republicans. Although they haven't officially reprimanded him, my guess is that at least five of the seven judges (appointed by him) will give him a pass. It's settled against us.
The law, written by the obedient and trained Republican legislature, specifically stated that the Florida State Guard was to operate within the borders of Florida, not Texas or any other location, and only for the purpose of 'emergency. Yet the former presidential candidate sent nearly 1,000 men and women from various Florida agencies to install barbed wire on the Texas border, an operation that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against carrying out the Texas.
Immigration is overseen by the federal government. So now DeSantis joins Texas in breaking the law. Tallahassee is rumored to be rewriting that pesky detail about prohibiting the State Guard from operating outside the state. Meanwhile, our tax dollars are being used for political maneuvering.
Have you had enough of the Republican regime? Check your voter registration card and vote for people who listen to your real concerns. Wasting more money chasing bogeymen is not what Floridians need.
PJ Whelan, Orlando
Intimidated by Iran
The United States responded to the massacre of three soldiers, including two women, by Iranian-backed Iraqi and Syrian rebels. The American response was directed against Iraq and Syria. It is worth noting that the sponsor of the attack was Iran, but President Joe Biden is too afraid to attack Iran, fearing that it would trigger a Third World War. If Iran remains quiet, it will continue to promote rebel activities. Biden is indifferent to this.
We learn early: bullies must be challenged and defeated, or they will not back down. But Biden does not have the courage to realize that a strong attack on Iran would put them against the wall and wither them; they fear America's strength. Ten more months under Biden should teach Americans that he is not strong enough to be president in difficult times.
Rich Klitzberg, Boca Raton
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sun-sentinel.com/2024/02/11/one-flyers-critique-of-fort-lauderdale-hollywood-airport-letters-to-the-editor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Flyer Review
- Inuit designer takes fashion to world stage in New York
- Why one Google Cloud executive thinks HHS' new cybersecurity guidelines are a step in the right direction
- Matas Recalt, who plays Roberto Canessa, wins the Goya for best new actor for The Snow Society
- 4 signs of impressively high mental strength
- US allies fear US becoming less trustworthy whether Trump or Biden wins
- Prabowo aims for hole-in-one in this week's Indonesian elections
- Team ISRO and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu set new Guinness World Records
- Pakistan vote count ends, Imran Khan supporters clash with forces
- Trump suggests he would refuse to honor NATO treaty and encouraged Russian attacks on US allies
- Bantams deliver Hollywood ending to Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham
- MSU hockey beats Michigan with 3-2 win in Detroit: analysis, reaction