Golden Bachelorette Spinoff Coming This Fall to ABC and Hulu





An ABC spinoff “The Golden Bachelor” is coming this fall and will revolves around a woman looking for love in her golden years just like the male-centric iteration that preceded it, network executives announced Saturday. Casting is “well advanced” for the candidate, ABC said. The news came during a Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles, where speakers highlighted the success of the new franchise, which attracted 43.4 million total viewers in its first season, Entertainment said Tonight. Gerry Turner, the star of the first season of “Golden Bachelor”, married contestant Theresa Nist in a televised wedding ceremony on January 4marking the culmination of ABC's #1 unscripted series, premiering on Hulu. “After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on 'The Golden Bachelor,' this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman's second chance at love during her years gold, the channel shared. Gerry Turner Historically, on ABC's “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” the lead role usually goes to a fan favorite chosen from contestants from past seasons. Natascha Hardee, a contestant on Gerry's season, previously said she would be open to becoming the first “Golden Bachelorette.” “Who’s going to say no? Yes. Hell yes, baby! she told Entertainment Tonight in October. “I’m in the year of yes, so I say yes. That's why I do this. That's how I became the lady on “The Golden Bachelor,” because I said yes. I'm going to say yes until I can't say yes anymore. Also officially up for the role are Nancy Hulkower, who left the first season after feeling a lack of connection with Gerry, and April Kirkwood, who faked an injury during a group pickleball date. “Oh my God. Absolutely. Why not?” Hulkower said, considering the opportunity. “I’m so going to flirt with these guys!” Kirkwood joked, already mentally claiming the role.

