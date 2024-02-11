Green Lantern Actor Nathan Fillion Shares VERY Exciting SUPERMAN: LEGACY Update





The cameras should start rolling Superman: Legacy next month. Lead star David Corenswet is reportedly already in Atlanta training for the biggest role of his career as Clark Kent, but now it looks like he'll have some company soon. Entertainment Tonight reporter Hope Sloop recently spoke with Guy Gardner/Green Lantern actor Nathan Fillion and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The star revealed he's heading to Atlanta next week for a table reading and confirmed that costume fittings are also on the horizon. Superman: Legacy Writer/director James Gunn would later speak to Threads to essentially confirm that what Fillion said was accurate, but seemed a little exasperated with his longtime friend and collaborator! Last year, the filmmaker was asked if Fillion's role in Green Lantern would go beyond the Superman reboot (including the planned Max Lanterns TV series).“The Green Lanterns show is not separate”, Gunn confirmed.“Nate will play Guy in all parts of the DCU.” In the comics, Guy Gardner is a hot-headed and often conflicted character, best known for his tenure as Green Lantern and his hot-headed personality. Originally chosen as Hal Jordan's replacement, Guy became one of Earth's Green Lanterns after Hal was sidelined. Generally, he is characterized by his tough exterior, sarcastic wit, and willingness to challenge authority, which often puts him at odds with other heroes (we've lost track of how many of Guy's heroes he's punched over the years). Despite his abrasive nature, Gardner possesses strong leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to protecting the innocent. The hope among most fans seems to be that Gunn is not considering turning the hero into a comedic character given Fillion's experience in this area. Time will tell on this. EXCLUSIVE Nathan Fillion has just confirmed to me that #SupermanLegacy has a table read in Atlanta next week and will have fittings soon @etnow pic.twitter.com/aUEdtCBwU9 Hope Sloop (@Hopesloop) February 11, 2024 Oops, I didn't mean to get Nathan Fillion in trouble with James Gunn pic.twitter.com/6tVYGmUl9A Hope Sloop (@Hopesloop) February 11, 2024 Superman: Legacytells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that considers kindness old-fashioned. David Corenswet plays Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as Lois Lane. Other recent additions to the cast include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Fara as the engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Nicholas Hoult as Lex. Luthor. We recently learned thatGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3composer John Murphy will provide the music for the upcoming reboot. Superman: LegacyCurrently scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

