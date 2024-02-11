Does everything need a live-action remake?

This is an edition of Atlantic A daily newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas and recommends the best in culture. Register here.

The Cultural Inquiry: Katherine J. Wu

My favorite way to waste time on my phone: Since moving into our new house last year, my partner and I have opened our eyes to the magical and addictive world of the Buy Nothing and Everything Is Free Facebook groups. (The attraction was so strong that IgaspI revived my years-dead Facebook account, which was an incredible job of multi-factor authentications and a questionable step that required me to upload a screenshot of a government-issued ID. ) The offers are random, and people have a bit of fun. too much with the jokey posts (half-eaten nanner, porch pick-up). But I love reducing waste, cleaning up our excess, and saving a ton. Last weekend we brought in a bunch of furniture that would have easily cost us $800. We appreciate our new city even more. [Related: Seriously, what are you supposed to do with old clothes?]

The entertainment product my friends are talking about the most right now: Some people in my life have deep, passionate feelings about the original animated film. Avatar: The Last Airbender. (Maybe my favorite show of all time? a friend texted me.) With Netflix's live-action adaptation set to debut later this month, there's now some excitement and apprehension among the show's biggest actors, many of whom seem grimly intent on watching. with low expectations, in the desperate hope, it seems, of being pleasantly surprised. (I'm less die-hard than most fans, but I'm not one to turn down more content.) The trauma of the debacle that was M. Night Shyamalan's live-action film is still fresh. But it also creates a extremely low bar that even a preschool puppet production would likely clear. The only remaining question: Why, exactly, did the series that animation gives so much inherent fantasy need a live-action version?

The latest entertainment that made me laugh out loud: My partner and I just started watching Chad, well, humor definitely makes us cringe and squirm more often than it makes us laugh with laughter, but trust me when I say the jokes are effective. The series toys with the limits of acceptable discomfort: we can only watch an episode or two at a time without our insides completely turning upside down. (Fans of Pen15 will tell.) But Chad is also an excruciating reminder of why cringe comedy lands. There is truth in the embarrassment and relief of realizing that we are (mostly) past it. [Related: Hormone Monsters and the trials of early adolescence]

The TV show I'm currently enjoying the most: After going through a ton of serious holiday drama, my partner and I needed a palate cleanser that was still healthy and satisfying. We have started All creatures great and small a few weeks ago and I've been in his warm, idyllic embrace ever since. The series will never remain among my favorites – British, and a period piece, and profoundly white; the episode arcs, while entertaining, carry as much dramatic tension as a 20-year-old elastic belt. But if the elastic is 20 years old, it's because you liked the pants enough to keep wearing them.

An actor I would watch in anything: Sharon Horgan has been a constant source of entertainment for me for several years now. I first found it thanks to Disaster, which I finally finished last year after starting the show in grad school (and promptly forgetting about it); probably now extinct In this way until is just the right amount of devastating; Bad sisters was hands down one of my favorite shows of 2022. Horgan excels at capturing sibling dynamics in particular, which I find addictive to watch. [Related: A powerhouse of a comedic actress]

The best novel I've read recently and the best non-fiction work: Two recent novels that impacted me in very different ways are Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrowby Gabrielle Zevin, who is perhaps the only cultural product I have ever known that made me want to play, and The perfect nanny, by Lela Slimani, which chilled me not only with its disturbing plot but also with its measured prose and its sober but incisive reflections on gender and class. On the non-fiction front, I'm finally reading Down, by the incomparable Mary Roach, who never fails to make me laugh and gasp in wonder. [Related: The eerie horrors of The Perfect Nanny]

Something I rewatched recently: Parks and Recreation is a must-have comfort watch in our household, a show that, unlike so many other favorites from the era, has mostly aged well.

The series is special for another reason too: even if I am a fan of Parks and Recreation Since I was a teenager, my partner only started watching it after I pushed him to do so just under ten years ago when we started dating. The day we met, he told me that he had often been compared by friends, classmates, and colleagues to the athletic, endlessly optimistic Chris Traeger, but he admitted he had no idea of what that meant, a gap in his knowledge that I needed to fill immediately. (Reader, I fixed it.) In the years since, we've both realized that while my partner may be superficially Traeger-esque, he's actually a weird hybrid of Ben Wyatt and Ron Swanson: martyr but confident, nerdy but gruff, conscientious but deeply distrustful of rules and authority, and deeply, deeply loyal.

The week ahead

The new looka biographical drama series about Christian Dior and other fashion icons, including Coco Chanel and Pierre Balmain, as they navigate the world of fashion during World War II (premiering Wednesday on Apple TV+) I heard her call my nameby Lucy Sante, a memoir about accepting gender identity and navigating a journey of transition (out Tuesday) Bob Marley: A lovea biopic tracing the life of the famous reggae singer and composer (in theaters Wednesday)

Photo album

Vacationers play paddleball on a beach, against a backdrop of skies darkened by smoke from nearby forest fires, in Via del Mar, Chile, February 2, 2024. Martin Thomas / Aton Chile / AP

Forest fires have ravaged several regions of Chile, where the death toll has risen to at least 131 people. Our editor has collected photos of the destruction here.

