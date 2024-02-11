Bollywood's Jaaved Jaaferi recalls the moment pop legend Michael Jackson hugged him in New York





Actor and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi, who introduced the country to break dancing, retraced his memories and recalled meeting legend Michael Jackson (MJ) in New York.

Jaaved, who appeared in the special episode of celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, recalled his meeting with MJ and shared: There was an award ceremony in New York where he was honored by an Indian society. He came on stage when there was no one other than me, because I was hosting the show at the time. As he arrived, I shared this moment with him, and when he was leaving, I was like, I'm not going to let him go, and I asked: Can I give you a hug? He said: Yes, of course, and he hugged me lovingly.

It was a very special moment because Michael Jackson hugged me. So this will stay with me forever. I had introduced him on stage at the event and he said, “Oh, you did a wonderful job, thank you.” I said: this is an important thing for me. He was on a different level, said renowned actor Bala. He further narrated how his future wife insisted on watching MJ perform live in Mumbai. When Michael Jackson came to perform in Mumbai, my wife was eight months pregnant (with Meezaan Jaffery) and she insisted on seeing the show live. She came with me when she was very pregnant and we were there, in the front row, cheering her on, he added. The celebrity dance reality show witnessed a mesmerizing performance by Sreerama Chandra on the song Roshni Se from the film Asoka, along with its choreographer Sonali Kar. The duo gave the timeless tune a new spin in their own unique style, promising a performance that redefines the song's appeal. Talking about the performance, Jaaved said: Sreeram, I remember when you performed on Bol Baby Bol Rock N Roll. Obviously I feel a little attached because you did so well. I just remember the way I saw you. Like Michael Jackson, millions of people want to become a complete artist and you also have a journey where you are trying to become a complete artist. You sing so well, and as a dancer and performer I think it's fantastic that you took MJ as your reference point. I truly wish you all the best. You set the stage on fire. As an artist, you have reached this complete artist status, you are on the right path, he added.

