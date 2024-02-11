Media Insider: The Kiwi creative, Hollywood superstar and one of the best ads from this year's Super Bowl

Hollywood legend Christopher Walken in BMW's new Super Bowl ad.

A New Zealand advertising creative is behind one of the biggest Super Bowl ads this year. He exposes some of the secrets of the $11.3 million spot. Shayne Currie reports.

Today many of us know that

the Super Bowl is actually a global showcase of advertising creativity and expression, interrupted by a football game. That, and regular crowd cutaways to the world's biggest pop star, Taylor Swiftwhose boyfriend Travis Kelce lines up today for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

More than 50 advertisers – from Apple, Uber Eats and M&Ms to automakers, telcos and insurance companies – each spent about $US7 million ($11.3 million) for a 30-second slot to the Super Bowl, which begins at 12:30 p.m. (NZT) Monday afternoon.

This year, the advertisements are once again rich in humor and celebrities, including David And Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer (for Uber Eats), Arnold Schwarzenegger (for State Farm), Jason Momoa (for T-Mobile) and sports legends Lionel Messi (for Michelob Ultra beer) and Tom Brady (for BetMGM).

And New Zealand Clémens Zlami played a leading role as creator of the advert for the BMW i5 electric car, featuring Christopher Walken And Bailiff (which also headlines the famous Super Bowl halftime show).

The announcement I talk like Walken — one of several films already released on YouTube, as part of the critical strategy to drum up interest ahead of its official screening — plays on Walken's unique accent and the way so many people imitate him.

WATCH THE BMW ADVERTISING HERE:

I don't think there are many Kiwis who make it to the Super Bowl, says Zlami, speaking to Media Insider from Lake Tahoe, where he spent a few days after an eventful eight months.

I don't know any of them.

Zlami, 36, a creative at Goodby Silverstein & Partners in San Francisco for five and a half years – he previously worked at DDB and Colenso in Auckland – gave a fascinating insight into the Super Bowl project, which took place while GS&P held back BMW with success. following a competitive pitch.

We received the Super Bowl package in June or July and I've been working on it ever since. We easily went through a hundred different scripts and concepts.

New Zealand advertising designer Clemens Zlami, of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

He said he and a small GS&P team traveled to Munich, home of BMW's global headquarters, in October to present two of the best ideas.

Lo and behold, none of those films got made, he says, revealing that one actor had a scheduling conflict with one movie and another went hard, eventually appearing in another Super Bowl commercial.

We went back to the drawing board and made this one. Walken said yes and off we went to the races.

In addition to his distinctive cadence (cor-fee for coffee), Walken, 80 – an Oscar winner with a list of film credits including The deer hunter And Pulp Fiction – was also a unique and brilliant talent in every way.

He doesn't have internet or phone, so we had to Fedex the scripts and things like that to him to review, Zlami says. It was amazing, it was a really fun project – it's definitely not what you expect from Hollywood.

Besides Walken and Usher, the ad also features Emilie in Paris actress Ashley Park and was filmed over a weekend in early December.

Zlami and producer Daniel Chang then flew to Connecticut three weeks ago for an ADR post-production session with Walken — the usual process of re-recording actor dialogue.

Clemens Zlami (right) with Christopher Walken (center) and producer Daniel Chang.

It was a lot of fun and he brought a lot to the table, says Zlami.

In one scene, Walken whistles as he enters a restaurant. The problem is he has trouble whistling in real life. What you hear in the commercial is actually the whistle of a GS&P team member.

Today, the BMW ad will be broadcast to an audience of more than 100 million people. It's already getting good reviews – Squire the magazine placed it at number 1 on its list this week.

AP reported this week: In an increasingly fractured and polarized media environment — and with fewer people watching live television — the Super Bowl is an anomaly. Viewership for big games has actually increased, with a record 115.1 million watching last year.

Almost to escape the divisive U.S. presidential election and deepening conflicts around the world, most Super Bowl announcers seem to be doubling down on whimsy or light humor, often with a dose of nostalgia and plenty of mini TV character reunions. .

The seriousness is out, professor of marketing at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia Kimberly Whitler told AP. Marketers have understood that entertainment, pleasure and escape are the key words of the advertising game.

This certainly shines through in Zlami and GS&P’s work for BMW. He's had a few pinching moments over the past eight months.

It's certainly the biggest ad [Ive done] about as big as you can get in creative space. I really like it. I'm very happy with where we ended up.

He didn't let himself get too discouraged, despite the obvious pressure.

It's funny, I kept reminding myself that it was the same as everything else. I've done so many commercials for BMW that I know the process is exactly the same but it's also very different.

Every pixel on that screen, every decision, every creative choice is subject to even greater scrutiny. It's a much more intense process with many more opinions. CEOs and people like that, who normally wouldn't be anywhere near this, are more involved because there are so many expenses involved. They want to make sure it's exactly what they want.

I asked him if he was referring to his own CEO or to BMW.

Both! he's laughing.