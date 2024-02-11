Trigger warnings for mild audiences should be abandoned

Ralph Fiennes said theater audiences were too quiet and called for trigger warnings to be abandoned.

The two-time Academy Award-nominated and Tony Award-winning actor said the stage performances are expected to leave audiences shocked and disturbed.

It's the element of surprise that makes theater so exciting, he says.

Pre-performance trigger warnings for violence, language, loud noises and even references to smoking, among other things, have become commonplace in modern theater.

But Fiennes, 61, has now joined Sir Ian McKellen and Christopher Biggins in calling for them to be removed.

Speaking on the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg show on Sunday, Fiennes, who is currently starring in Macbeth alongside the claimed audience, got overly sensitive.

When asked if the participants had become too soft, he replied: I think the audience did. Before, we didn't have trigger warnings.

There are some very disturbing scenes in Macbeth, terrible murders and everything else, but I think the impact of theater is that you should be shocked and disturbed.

I don't think you need to be prepared for this sort of thing and when I was growing up we never had trigger warnings before a show.

He added: Shakespeare's plays are full of murder and full of horror, and as a young student and lover of theater, I never felt any trigger warnings like, by the way, in Gloucester's King Lear , he was going to have his eyes gouged out.

Theater must be alive and present. It's the shock, it's the unexpected, that's what makes theater so exciting.

While he supports ending trigger warnings, he said warnings about strobe lighting and other factors that could harm an individual's health should remain in place.

Fiennes has starred in Schindlers List and The Grand Budapest Hotel, and is now starring in an immersive touring production of Macbeth.

His complaints come after Sir McKellen last year criticized ridiculous warnings about his own play Frank and Percy at The Other Palace in London.

The theater's website warned audiences that the show included strong language, sexual references and discussions of grief and cancer.

Executives at London's Globe theater were also reprimanded in 2022 after warning ticket holders that a performance of Julias Caesar contained depictions of war, self-harm and suicide, blood on stage and weapons including knives.

The Roman emperor was assassinated inside the Senate of Rome by a group of nobles who feared that the dictator had become too powerful.

Christopher Biggins, the actor, criticized the warning at the time and said: Do we have to have signs for everything under the sun? It's a joke. What they are trying to do is an insult to the mentality of theatergoers.

Triggers

Ernest Hemingway's work received a warning from publishers Penguin Random House due to concerns about his language and attitudes. A note on the Nobel Prize-winning writer's first reissued novel, The sun is also rising, warns readers: This book was published in 1926 and reflects the attitudes of its time. The publisher's decision to present this as originally published does not constitute an endorsement of the cultural depictions or language contained herein. Collection of Hemingway short stories, Men without womennow carries a nearly identical disclaimer, differing only in alerting potential readers to the fact that the book was originally published in 1927.

The British Film Institute has given the James Bond films a general warning to potential visitors because the films could offend modern viewers. The disclaimer further warns that films shown in You only live twice And The golden fingercontain examples of language and themes prevalent in the 1960s.

British Airways passengers receive trigger warning for scenes from TV series The last of us on scenes that could upset them. On BA's in-flight entertainment system, a black screen with an exclamation point flashes, bearing the message: Attention. Contains a plane in distress. Viewer discretion recommended. The alert concerns a short scene showing a plane crash in the series, which takes place 20 years after a pandemic upended civilization.