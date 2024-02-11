Prachyanat dominates Ishrat Nishat Natya Puraskar 2023, wins four awards





The second edition of the prestigious Ishrat Nishat Natya Puraskar recently honored the country's most promising playwrights, theater practitioners, actors and technicians based on their 2023 work and performances. The awards were presented in nine categories, including Best Production, Best Director, Best Playwright, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Lighting Designer, Best Set Designer, Best Costume Designer, Best Music Designer and Special Mention . . The award ceremony was held on Friday at the National Theater Hall of the Shilpakala Academy of Bangladesh. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star Google News channel. A nine-member jury comprising eminent theater personalities such as Shafi Ahmed, Kamaluddin Kabir, Haroon Ar Rashid Khan, Debaprosad Debnath, Hridi Huq, Fahmida Haq Koli, Sadhana Ahmed, Kha Ma Harun and Nazrul Kabir were tasked with observing and to evaluate 33 plays staged in 2023 for the prize. Ekushey Padak winner actor Masud Ali Khan graced the program as the chief guest at the awards ceremony, while prominent theater activist Mamunur Rashid attended the event as as a special guest. Leading actor, comedian Tariq Anam Khan and MM Kamrul Hasan Rawnak moderated the program. The Best Production award was given to the play 'Achalayatan' by the pioneer theater troupe Prachyanat, directed by Azad Abul Kalam, while Azad Abul Kalam also won the Best Director award. Bakar Bakul, the leading man of Tarua Theater Troupe, received the Best Playwright Award for his theater production 'Adam Surat'. Fauzia Karim Anu received the Best Actor (Male) award for Anuswar's production “Hermachis Cleopatra”, while Ramiz Razu received the Best Actor (Male) award for Theater Factory's production “Respectful Prostitute”. Anik Kumar received the Best Lighting Designer award for Aarshinagar Dhaka's production 'Siddhartha' while Prachyanat's Saiful Islam received the Best Set Design award for 'Achalayatan'. Jeenat Jahan Nisha and Nusrat Jahan Jisha received the Best Costume Design award for 'Siddhartha' while Neel Kamrul received the Best Music Designer award for 'Achalayatan'. The winning theater troupe of the Best Production award received Tk 1 lakh as prize money, a badge and a certificate, while the winners of other categories received a badge, certificate and Tk 25,000 each. The special mention of the jury prize was won jointly by the Actomania theater troupe for its first production “Hamlet Machine” and actor Morshed Mia. Every year, an esteemed assembly of renowned directors, actors and comedians brings together their appreciation for the Ishrat Nishat Natya Puroskar to honor the country's most promising plays, personalities and technicians. The award was established in 2022 in memory of cultural activist Ishrat Nishat, associated with the Desh Natak theater troupe. In addition to acting, she has also won acclaim as a theater director and recitation artist. She died on January 20, 2020.

