Culinary experience at JULIUS around a TAPAS AND SALAD BRUNCH





I came, I saw, I conquered Just like the Roman Emperor, Julius is our quest to conquer the world through your taste buds! Adding the crown jewel to the world of crafts, we bring the heritage, passion and culture of Europe with an epicurean homage to the legendary emperor, serving a contemporary menu in a friendly setting in the heart of Mumbai . At Julius, we offer a modern take on the royal festivals of 49 BC to 44 BC and their diverse and much-loved culinary heritage. We revive the traditional cooking methods, ingredients and aromatic spices of its ruling regions. Creme de la Creme today attended the blogger/influencer table led by none other than PRITHVISH ASHAR, who has been in the industry for almost two decades. Other prominent names who graced the table were Chef Juliano, Tasneem Shaikh, Vinni Jain, Vibha Narshana and upcoming bloggers like Mridula Bhat, Kriti Kuttahil, Ritika Jasani, Avni Barai, Payal Lodha and Deeti S and Chef Jayesh Tiwari. Julius is a name of heroic proportions and ancient importance and so we take diners on an exciting culinary journey through the fertile crescent of Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, Sicily, Greece, France regional, from Southern Germany and Turkey, where authentic spices add their magic. the kitchen. Drawing inspiration from the region's seasonal culinary approach, our delights feature the finest ingredients fit for a king. Our esteemed culinary maestros also recreate centuries-old recipes passed down from generation to generation, but with our sophisticated, contemporary approach to these historic dishes. Elegant interiors invite you into our modern interpretation of a royal dining room. The sturdy bar cabinet showcases our prized drinks and tastiest treats and welcomes you for a tasty feast. Sapphire Chesterfield sofas, hand-painted chandeliers and gold-framed mirrors add to the grandeur of the place. The restaurant also has a private room, perhaps where the emperor would have received his distinguished guests. Sophisticated yet inclusive, our goal was to create a space where all our guests could feel like royalty! We toast to the good life with our extensive drinks list that focuses on the best North American, French and Italian labels with a palate for every occasion. Our menu is rustic, robust and full of flavors offering classic dishes but with our unique finesse. You can expect an abundance of roasted vegetables, market salads, soups, pasta plates and an assortment of grilled meats and fish. Some of our specialties today: Mushroom pâté, Tabbouleh air pillow, Charmula Crossaint Noir chicken, Smoked salmon mouse, Petit Cornet, Cheese board, Julius berry salad and Ceaser salad with chicken. This was accompanied by wine and tagine. Each dish is a work of art, created by Chef SHASHWAT SHIWAM and his team using the finest ingredients and served with our distinctive touch! Juliuss' offerings are intended to delight, restore and evoke a feeling of the modern European land. Our mission is to be thoughtful in everything we do, but never pretentious. Just as emperors of old appreciated music sung with the soul and food prepared with the heart, Julius brings back the days when food was savored slowly and meals were memories that lingered long afterward. In his famous words: experience is the teacher of all things!

Post Views:

86

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bollywoodtimes11.com/culinary-experience-at-julius-over-tapas-and-salad-brunch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos