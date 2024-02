Married to the Mob becomes TikTok trend amid its 30th anniversary – The Hollywood Reporter

More than 30 years ago, Married to the crowd was a real success, long before it established itself as a TikTok trend. Jonathan Demme's comedy stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Angela de Marco, who is fed up with her Long Island mob-like lifestyle and considers a new path after her husband, Frank (Alec Baldwin) , is killed by his crime boss (Dean Stockwell). Edward Saxon, producer of the film, says THR that Demme encouraged the team – including costume designer Colleen Atwood, who has since won four Oscars – to embrace the extravagant nature of the project. “Jonathan didn't say to anyone, 'Tamp it down,'” Saxon recalled. “It was, 'Let's have fun with this.' And that describes the mafia women's costumes. Before its release by Orion Pictures on August 19, 1988, the distributor's president, Joel H. Resnick, was feeling optimistic, recounting: THR at the time, there was “a good audience response to the film and exhibitors reacted very strongly.” Married to the crowd raised $21 million ($55 million today), as well as an Oscar nomination for Stockwell. THR's review praised the film as “both smart and silly, a fractured look at modern suburbia.” This year, Married to the crowd has returned to the spirit of the times – just like The Sopranos And The Freedmen — when TikTok users began sharing videos of themselves dressed in the mafia aesthetic, which includes fur coats, animal prints and flashy jewelry. The trend has even caught the attention of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, who posted on social media last month about the return of the fashion style. As for what might have spurred this trend, Saxon sees a connection to former President Donald Trump, who is running for the Oval Office again despite facing federal charges. “Trump's first big moment was the '80s, and we've never had someone who looked so much like a mob boss, with his wife, Melania,” Saxon says. “If you look at the photos from the New Year's celebration at Mar-a-Lago, they are just out of the ordinary. Married to the crowd.” This story first appeared in the February 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

