



(Credits: Far Out / Stanley Kubrick) Throughout his illustrious career, Stanley Kubrick has consistently demonstrated his mastery as one of the greatest authors in bringing period works to life. From The paths to glory, Spartacus, And Barry Lyndon, Kubrick's ability to recreate historical eras with stunning realism was unprecedented. What makes his feat even more remarkable is that he accomplished this feat long before the advent of CGI, which revolutionized the film industry. One of Kubrick's most acclaimed films, 1987 Full Metal Jacket, is notable in his filmography for his portrayal of the Vietnam War. What makes it particularly notable is that the majority of the film was filmed on the banks of the River Thames, including locations such as Millennium Mills and Beckton Gas Works in London. These settings, set in the post-industrial landscapes of London, provided a stark contrast to the real-life Vietnamese cities of Da Nang and Hu depicted in the film. Although the weather-beaten coastline of East London might have been very different from the war-stricken Vietnamese towns, Kubrick knew he had found the perfect place to bring his readings to life, as they offered a way black and grotesque to tell his story and comment. on the futility of the conflict. However, in a masterstroke, Kubrick would elicit realism differently. He hired extras from the local Vietnamese community, with the lead roles then performed from video-recorded auditions. Notably, one of them was the then-unknown Vincent DOnofrio, better known to fans as Private Pyle. However, the most important catch was R. Lee Ermey, a real-life Vietnam veteran and former drill instructor, who was already working as the director's technical advisor before being cast in the film. Ermey's hiring came after filming him insulting and intimidating potential actors, which, in true Kubrick fashion, was designed to see who would react in the most interesting way. Witnessing such frontal aggression forged in the military led Kubrick to cast Ermey as the terrifying drill instructor, Gunnery Sergeant Hartman. Much of the characters' dialogue was Ermey's invention, adding an extra dose of realism. By speaking to Washington Post In 1987, regarding the film, Kubrick called Ermey a genius for his defining addition to the project. It was clear that Lee was a genius for the role, he said. I have always found that some people can act and others can't, whether they have received training or not. And I suspect that being a drill instructor is, in a sense, being an actor. Because they say the same things every eight weeks, to the new guys, as if they're saying it for the first time and it's acting. Watch the iconic Lee Ermeys Full Metal Jacket scene below.

