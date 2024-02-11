Taylor Swift beats Arijit Singh to become 2nd most followed Spotify artist





With Super Bowl fever in the air, Taylor Swift's name has become synonymous with all the American football craze. This solid impact has undoubtedly been reflected in his growing fan base which has now extended its branches to football fans as well, as many Kansas City Chiefs enthusiasts have been spotted in red jerseys during his Eras concert stops Round. Taylor Swift and Arijit Singh have clashed in their race to top the “Most Followed Artists on Spotify” rankings. (Instagram) The musical race to the top is as zealous as it is sometimes hilarious and topsy-turvy. Just a few months ago, phenomenal Indian artist Arijit Singh overtook Swift's sensational Spotify charts to become the third most followed artist on the music streaming platform. Trends and seasons have passed to give way to the Anti-Hero. Taylor once again overtook Singh to claim the top spot for second most followed Spotify artist. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now Taylor Swift Spotify Run According to ChartMasters, the daily updated music stats chart that automatically tracks the music race on Spotify, Ed Sheeran is still the king of Spotify followers. Retaining his number 1 spot, Sheeran is now followed by one of his dearest friends in the industry, Taylor Swift. Read also : Arnold Schwarzenegger praises Taylor for bringing a different audience to the NFL As of February 11, Swift had 101,081,218 subscribers on Spotify. She leaves behind singer Chaleya who has 100,883,025 subscribers on Spotify. Sheeran, on the other hand, remains at the top of the ranking of the most followed artists on Spotify with 113,404,496 subscribers. Just behind them, Ariana Grande comes in fourth place, followed by Billie Eilish, Drake and Eminem. Taylor and Arijit have been feuding for quite some time. They both follow a similar model of releasing huge volumes of releases and keeping their fans happy. On this point, a new Taylor Swift album is on the horizon. The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19, 2024 and it will be their eleventh studio album. Swift now holds the record for most Album of the Year awards at the Grammys. She recently won the award for her album Midnights, which also earned her the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

